Envoutante easily repeats in Falls City

For the second consecutive year, Envoutante romped in the $500,000 Falls City S. (G2) at Churchill Downs. Brian Hernandez Jr. was up for trainer Kenny McPeek and owners Walking L Thoroughbreds and Three Chimney Farm.

Envoutante has won the last two runnings of the Thanksgiving Day feature by the same six-length margin.

Dismissed as the 27-10 third choice among six fillies and mares on Thursday, the four-year-old showed speed from the starting gate over the sloppy track, dueling with Army Wife before drawing off in the stretch, and Envoutante completed 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.52.

Bonny South, runner-up to Envoutante as the Falls City favorite last year, rallied to be a non-threatening second as the 8-5 choice. It was another 3 1/2 lengths better to 21-1 outsider Audrey’s Time, and Army Wife, High Regard, and Crystal Ball rounded out the order of finish.

“Even though we were battling on the front end, down the backside she was still traveling very comfortably,” Hernandez said. “I knew going into the far turn, and at the quarter pole, my filly would have enough kick left in her for the stretch. She ran a great effort and repeated her race from last year’s Falls City.”

Fifth most recently in the Oct. 10 Spinster S. (G1) at Keeneland, Envoutante had won only one of six previous starts in 2021, a convincing triumph in the Shawnee S. at Churchill last May. Three of her four stakes victories have come under the Twin Spires.

“She definitely likes Churchill,” McPeek said. “Brian did a fantastic job with her on the front end. When I looked up at the half-mile and saw (:49.20), I knew we were in a good spot. I’m sure her owners are celebrating at home with their families for Thanksgiving, so a special congratulations goes to them.”

Envoutante has now earned $931,658 from a 16-6-2-4 record. Bred in Kentucky by Jumping Jack Stable, the dark bay was purchased by her connections for $250,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September yearling sale. The daughter of Uncle Mo is out of the multiple stakes-placed Bluegrass Cat mare Enchante, and she’s.

McPeek said Envoutante may have more to offer on the racetrack next year.

“We’ll have to see what happens next for her. She had a date with (sire) Gun Runner if things didn’t go well today, but showed today she’s still got it in her.”