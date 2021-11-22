Hawthorne At a Glance Nov. 22

TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 11/21)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 64 34% E Outside 6.5fDirt 18 39% E Rail 1m 70yDirt 43 28% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 12 33% E Rail Turf Sprint 5 20% E/P Middle Turf Routes 15 13% S Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/15 – 11/21)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 5 40% P Mid/Out 6.5fDirt 4 25% S Rail 1m 70yDirt 4 50% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 2 50% E Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 1 100% E Inside Turf Routes 5 40% E Inside