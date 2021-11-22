November 22, 2021

Hawthorne At a Glance Nov. 22

November 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta81.06
Daily Double67.28
Trifecta562.35
Pick 3487.15
Superfecta3,026.39
Pick 42,506.31
Pick 53,590.72
Pick 6 Jackpot6,380.52
Super High Five Jackpot22,938.21
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 11/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 64 34% E Outside
6.5fDirt 18 39% E Rail
1m 70yDirt 43 28% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 12 33% E Rail
Turf Sprint 5 20% E/P Middle
Turf Routes 15 13% S Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/15 – 11/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 5 40% P Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 4 25% S Rail
1m 70yDirt 4 50% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 2 50% E Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 1 100% E Inside
Turf Routes 5 40% E Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Manley Steve 13 6 2 1 5.03 2 17%
Becker Scott 9 4 1 1 7.46 1 28%
Claire Alexis 5 3 0 0 4.56 1 24%
Poulos Dee 8 3 2 0 7.16 1 13%
Catalano Wayne M. 3 2 0 0 3.07 1 17%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Baird E. T. 10 5 0 1 2.92 0 26%
Emigh Christopher A. 11 3 1 1 4.20 2 19%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Bahena Fernando 13 0 2 1 17.94 2 13%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Felix Julio E. 11 0 1 2 32.49 0 13%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions