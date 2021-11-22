Hawthorne At a Glance Nov. 22

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|81.06
|Daily Double
|67.28
|Trifecta
|562.35
|Pick 3
|487.15
|Superfecta
|3,026.39
|Pick 4
|2,506.31
|Pick 5
|3,590.72
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|6,380.52
|Super High Five Jackpot
|22,938.21
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Manley Steve
|13
|6
|2
|1
|5.03
|2
|17%
|Becker Scott
|9
|4
|1
|1
|7.46
|1
|28%
|Claire Alexis
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4.56
|1
|24%
|Poulos Dee
|8
|3
|2
|0
|7.16
|1
|13%
|Catalano Wayne M.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3.07
|1
|17%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Baird E. T.
|10
|5
|0
|1
|2.92
|0
|26%
|Emigh Christopher A.
|11
|3
|1
|1
|4.20
|2
|19%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Bahena Fernando
|13
|0
|2
|1
|17.94
|2
|13%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Felix Julio E.
|11
|0
|1
|2
|32.49
|0
|13%
