North American Allowance Results Nov. 10

|CD, 9TH, ALW, $158,117, 3YO, 5F, 11-10.
|2—
|COUNTY FINAL, g, 3, Oxbow–Tapajo, by Tapit. ($9,500 ’19 KEESEP; $475,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William and Shannon, Anna Marie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $92,060.
|4—
|Momos, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable, LLC and Bobo, Tami, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $32,000.
|8—
|Bob’s Edge, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Freeny, Michael, Freeny, Patricia and Taylor, Jennifer Grayson, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $16,000.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 7TH, ALW, $123,873, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-10.
|6—
|DEFEATER, c, 3, Union Rags–Internal Affair, by Orientate. ($210,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Nice Guys Stables, Manganaro Bloodstock and Hornstock, Steve, B-Royal Oak Farm & Chadds Ford Stables (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $73,420.
|5—
|Hunt the Front, c, 4, Revolutionary–Best of Times, by Mineshaft. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Bottom Line Stables Inc, Rowland Hancock & Dick Walker (KY), $25,400.
|4—
|Soaring Bird, g, 6, Tapizar–Free Flying Soul, by Quiet American. ($220,000 ’16 KEESEP; $250,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Hoagland, Louis, Flood, Gary and Portman, Michael David, B-Liberty Road Stables (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $54,428, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-10.
|7—
|DANCE CODE, c, 2, Honor Code–Dancinginthestreet, by Street Boss. ($13,000 ’20 KEESEP; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Nik Juarez, $35,280.
|6—
|Practical Coach, c, 2, Practical Joke–Abundanceofcaution, by Kitten’s Joy. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP; $270,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden & Craig Brogden (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Center Mid Maddie, g, 2, Uncle Lino–Wickedly Clever, by Clever Trick. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC and D and E Stable, LLC, B-Nicholas Fazzolari (PA), $6,468.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $49,850, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-9.
|5—
|DAVIDIC LINE, g, 4, Line of David–Lipstick Junky, by Flatter. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $27,000.
|11—
|I Am Redeemed, c, 3, Redeemed–One Smart Philly, by Smarty Jones. O-Larry Rebbecchi, B-Dr Lawrence Anthony Rebbecchi Jr (PA), $12,600.
|4—
|Sound Money, c, 3, Flatter–Vegas Trip, by Aldebaran. ($200,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Lannister Holdings & Glidawn Stud (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-9.
|5—
|WELLINGTON WONDER, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $25,200.
|2—
|Nothingbutflowers, f, 4, Violence–Sky Mystic, by Sky Mesa. O-Dennis Farkas, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $8,400.
|6—
|Pretty Assets, m, 5, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $41,040, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-9.
|4—
|SHORT SUMMER DRESS, f, 4, Munnings–Storm Star, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($85,000 ’18 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-El Capi Racing LLC (KY), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $22,800.
|6—
|Serena Beck, f, 4, Bayern–Serena’s Reward, by Grand Reward. O-Walsh, Chris and Alan, B-Chris Walsh & Alan Walsh (IN), $10,640.
|1—
|Girl Named Patsy, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Westside Singer, by Gone West. O-Alan Tennenbaum, B-Allen Tennenbaum (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-9.
|8—
|AKAMAI, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Pleasant Mate, by Pleasant Tap. O-Gregory Szymski, B-Gregory Szymski (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Rodney A. Prescott, $22,800.
|7—
|Remember Hymn, c, 3, Goldencents–K C’s Songofprayer, by Songandaprayer. O-Acclaimed Racing Stable, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN), $7,600.
|2—
|Rotary Dial, g, 3, Dialed In–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, AOC, $36,660, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-10.
|5—
|FIVE O ONE, g, 7, Drosselmeyer–Boot Um Bertie, by Storm Boot. ($38,000 ’15 KEEJAN; $72,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Martin, Timothy E and Martin, Philip, B-Bill McDowell & Dr K K Jayaraman (AR), T-Timothy E. Martin, J-Alberto Pusac, $21,600.
|3—
|December Seven, g, 8, Street Sense–Date to Remember, by Bernardini. ($160,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Tessa Dischler, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Palvera, g, 4, My Pal Charlie–Vera Belle, by Not for Love. O-Persons, Robert L and Earl Conrad Sanderson, LLC, B-Virginia Lazenby Racing Stable LLC (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|IND, 1ST, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-9.
|1—
|ZOOM UP, f, 3, Upstart–Open Agenda, by More Than Ready. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Cosmic Racing, LLC, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Edgar Morales, $21,600.
|3—
|Lemon Roses, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Superb in Roses, by Giant’s Causeway. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ken Pullen, B-Nagako Fujita (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Thirteen Stripes, f, 3, Constitution–Distinctlywildwood, by With Distinction. ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP; $100,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-MyRacehorse, B-Lynn Jones & Kathy Jones & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-9.
|6—
|MINDING MILLIE, f, 3, Mineshaft–Who’s Happy, by Caller I. D.. O-Fiasco Farms, Ltd, B-Fiasco Farms Ltd (PA), T-Juanita Bennett, J-Jhonatan Mendoza, $18,960.
|3—
|Maldives Model, f, 3, Petionville–Tahitian Pearl, by El Prado (IRE). O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), $6,320.
|5—
|Swan Point, f, 3, Oxbow–Fleet Special, by Afleet Alex. ($15,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-James Eshelman, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-10.
|1—
|K FOR KATHY, f, 4, Haynesfield–Ever So Quickly, by Majesticperfection. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), T-Ricardo Bailey, J-Marshall Mendez, $18,780.
|4—
|Shez Shacked Up, f, 3, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $6,260.
|2—
|Abigail Lee, f, 4, Line of David–Leather Laces, by Congrats. O-Terry Jo Waltermire, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-9.
|5—
|JOES A ROCKIN, g, 5, Vaquero–Sweet Jody, by Value Plus. O-Raldirys L Pujols, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Michael Rone (OH), T-Carlos Inirio, J-Victor Severino, $18,780.
|2—
|Volume of Trust, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Circlingwend, by Intermediary. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Powers’ Stables, LLC & Robin Murphy (OH), $6,260.
|10—
|Ma Moos Warrior, g, 3, Mobil–Big Ma Moo, by Sir Cat. O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Jake Radosevich & Shelly Radosevich (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|TUP, 7TH, AOC, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-10.
|6—
|MY FIRST PEARL, f, 3, First Samurai–Pearly Blue, by Empire Maker. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Eikleberry, Kevin and Yother, J Lloyd, B-Dr John A Chandler (KY), T-Kevin Eikleberry, J-Luis A. Valenzuela, $18,950.
|4—
|Flying to the Line, m, 5, Boisterous–Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. O-Stable H M A, B-Gary Barber (CA), $6,113.
|1—
|Bold Rey, m, 6, Bold Warrior–De Mystique, by Dehere. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Hidden Point Farm Inc (KY), $3,057.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-9.
|1—
|ALLURE FORTUNE, f, 4, Bayern–I Dazzle, by Hold That Tiger. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Fortune Farm LLC (Richard Nicolai), B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Joel Cruz, $15,540.
|6—
|Rush On By, f, 4, Alpha–Hout Bay, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $5,180.
|2—
|A Life That’s Good, f, 3, Congrats–Lion’s Terms, by Lion Hearted. O-Emcee Stable LLC, B-Emcee Stable, LLC (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 11-9.
|3—
|STIMULUS CHECK, f, 3, Tapiture–Justleavemealone, by Speightstown. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC, B-Matties Racing Stable (NY), T-Sal Iorio, Jr., J-Oscar Gomez, $15,480.
|5—
|Violentiam, f, 3, Violence–Coquihalla, by Elusive Quality. O-Cramer, David and Triple B Stables LLC, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Busted Credit, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Accrediting, by Scarlet Ibis. O-Linda J Reading, B-Anthony J DePaula & Susan K DePaula (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-9.
|7—
|THAT IS KEY, m, 5, Emcee–U R Key, by Albert the Great. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Sequel Stallions NY LLC & BackwardsStable (NY), T-Ralph D’Alessandro, J-Emanuel De Diego, $14,400.
|3—
|Long Story Short, m, 5, Langfuhr–Visual Candy, by Woodman. O-Rafael Jose Rohena, B-William Butler (NY), $4,800.
|4—
|Clifden Punch, f, 4, Encaustic–A Smart Punch, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Bruce D Anderson, B-Laurel Least & Gabriel McDonough (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 1ST, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 11-10.
|1—
|THROWING STONES, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Pincelada, by Wildcat Heir. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy Valente (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $14,400.
|5—
|Fleeta Belle, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Town Belle, by Speightstown. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-JAN Stable – Nidnal J Adrover, B-Clark O Brewster (NY), $4,800.
|4—
|Trivia, f, 3, Soaring Empire–Shangaloo, by Roaring Fever. O-Carl Buhr, B-Carl Buhr (NY), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (gd)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $22,848, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-9.
|6—
|KERTARA, f, 4, Raison d’Etat–Sitara, by Point Given. ($2,200 ’18 KEESEP). O-Short, Tommy C and Heyer, Robert, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Tommy C. Short, J-Eddie Dominguez, $13,804.
|5—
|Tiltingatwindmills, m, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Silver Holiday, by Purim. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $25,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (ON), $4,760.
|3—
|Polo Player, f, 3, Point of Entry–Fofa Meleca (URU), by Quinze Quilates (BRZ). O-ANK Stable, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), $2,380.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $20,776, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-8.
|2—
|OUT OF CENTS, g, 5, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Charle Oliveros, $12,296.
|3—
|Strikeitortapit, c, 3, Raison d’Etat–Euphorium, by Tapit. ($1,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tommy C Short, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,240.
|1—
|Gold Venture, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–My Christini, by Flatter. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Daniel Wills, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $18,236, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 11-8.
|1 (DH) —
|TAPPIN ROYALTY, g, 3, Race Day–Princess Gandolfo, by Castle Gandolfo. ($4,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Franklin G Smith, Sr, B-Robby Rankin (PA), T-Marion L. Cuttino, J-Malcolm Franklin, $7,332.
|3 (DH) —
|JERRY’S SECRET, g, 3, Secret Circle–Get Me a Cocktail, by Big Brown. O-Hill, Michelle Elise and Hill, Scott A, B-Jerry Stambaugh (KY), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Agustin Bracho, $7,332.
|5—
|Kiltoom, g, 3, Kantharos–Regal’s Encore, by Speightstown. O-Dream Ridge Racing, B-Homepride Farm (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
