North American Allowance Results Nov. 10

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-9.

5—

JOES A ROCKIN, g, 5, Vaquero–Sweet Jody, by Value Plus. O-Raldirys L Pujols, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Michael Rone (OH), T-Carlos Inirio, J-Victor Severino, $18,780.

2—

Volume of Trust, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Circlingwend, by Intermediary. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Powers’ Stables, LLC & Robin Murphy (OH), $6,260.

10—

Ma Moos Warrior, g, 3, Mobil–Big Ma Moo, by Sir Cat. O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Jake Radosevich & Shelly Radosevich (OH), $3,130.