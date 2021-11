North American Allowance Results Nov. 12

FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-11.

7—

BELLARMINE HALL, g, 4, Bellamy Road–Cure for Sale (ARG), by Not for Sale (ARG). ($27,000 2019 FTMWIN; $52,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Gap View Stables and Ness, Jamie, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Luis E. Perez, $14,400.

1—

Invest, g, 5, Super Saver–Intentional Fever, by Stormin Fever. ($100,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $240,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Englehart, Jeffrey S and Mark, Moshe, B-Larry Goichman (NY), $4,800.

2—

A Vow of Beauty, g, 4, Broken Vow–The Giant’s Beauty, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Albert Fried, Jr, B-Albert Fried Jr (NY), $2,400.