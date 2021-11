North American Allowance Results Nov. 17

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $26,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-16.

1—

ITASCA, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–On the Beach, by Any Given Saturday. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Monticule (KY), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Luis Alberto Batista, $14,100.

8—

Big Truck, g, 3, Birdrun–Small Secret, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $7,700.

3—

Blame It On Eddie, g, 4, Atreides–Blame It On Ed, by Blame. O-Caryn Vecchio, B-Thomas J Young (KY), $2,350.