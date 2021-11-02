North American Allowance Results Nov. 2

IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-2.

5—

BONNIE BILL, g, 2, Kantharos–Bonnie Brette, by Concerto. O-Richard W Huddleston, B-Richard Huddleston (IN), T-Michelle L. Elliott, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $22,800.

3—

Oro Azteca, c, 2, Goldencents–Nightbellofthenile, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $7,600.

1—

Humble Warrior, g, 2, Mohaymen–More for Jill, by More Than Ready. ($20,000 ’20 KEESEP; $60,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Four Pillars Holdings, LLC, B-Crowning Point Farm & Casa De Caballos (IN), $3,800.