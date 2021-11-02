North American Allowance Results Nov. 2

|IND, 6TH, AOC, $47,520, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-2.
|1—
|CHANDANA, f, 3, Flat Out–Beaugeste, by Military. O-Sentel, Ken and Dorris, Judy, B-Judy Dorris & Ken Sentel (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Rodney A. Prescott, $30,240.
|6—
|Verry Amelia, f, 3, Verrazano–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $10,080.
|8—
|Tap N Sway, f, 4, Tapiture–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. O-Liz Klopp, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore &Jim Richardson (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-2.
|3—
|CLOSE THE CASE, g, 6, Gold Case–Leighanna Rose, by Soto. O-Tracey Wisner Racing, LLC, B-John C Hajkuk Sr (IN), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Alex Achard, $25,200.
|1—
|Rock N June Bug, g, 4, Danza–Rock ‘n’ Roll Gal, by Spanish Steps. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust Edmund W Martin Trustee (IN), $8,400.
|4—
|Major Sparks, g, 4, Colonel John–Zipso Facto, by City Zip. O-Lucky J Stables, LLC, B-Cal Johnston (IN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-2.
|5—
|BONNIE BILL, g, 2, Kantharos–Bonnie Brette, by Concerto. O-Richard W Huddleston, B-Richard Huddleston (IN), T-Michelle L. Elliott, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $22,800.
|3—
|Oro Azteca, c, 2, Goldencents–Nightbellofthenile, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $7,600.
|1—
|Humble Warrior, g, 2, Mohaymen–More for Jill, by More Than Ready. ($20,000 ’20 KEESEP; $60,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Four Pillars Holdings, LLC, B-Crowning Point Farm & Casa De Caballos (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-2.
|2—
|LADY MCKENZIE, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Extraordinary Lady, by Charismatic. ($47,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jose Riquelme, $22,800.
|7—
|Judy’s Way, f, 4, Bayern–Given Star, by Any Given Saturday. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $7,600.
|4—
|Stand for the Flag, m, 5, Super Saver–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable, St Elias Stable and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-2.
|7—
|RONIN WARRIOR, g, 4, Japan–Perfect Lover, by Not for Love. O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Cynthia J Darrah-Hipple (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Paco Lopez, $21,000.
|4—
|Pylon, g, 3, Summer Front–Miss Holicong, by First Samurai. O-William J Hartwell, B-Frances M Hartwell (PA), $7,000.
|1—
|Stonegate, g, 6, Paynter–Lady Pomeroy, by Pomeroy. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $230,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Whysper Wynd Farm LLC (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $24,100, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-2.
|6—
|BELLAGIO, g, 3, Union Rags–Elarose, by Storm Cat. O-William C Schettine, B-William C Schettine (KY), T-Michael S. Ferraro, J-Harry Hernandez, $13,740.
|5—
|America’s Justice, c, 3, American Pharoah–Undercover Justice, by Lawyer Ron. O-Miller-Saul, Beth and Bartholomew, Mark, B-Bill Justice (KY), $0.
|4—
|Dancers for Token, g, 5, Big Brown–Token Bay, by Gold Token. O-Glas-Tipp Stable, B-Glas-Tipp Stable LLC (NY), $5,180.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
