North American Allowance Results Nov. 20

MVR, 3RD, ALW, $24,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-20.

4—

MALICED, f, 4, Palace Malice–Electric Temptress, by First Samurai. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-White Fox Farm (KY), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Hector Berrios, $14,100.

3—

Miss Over There, f, 4, Awesome of Course–Catriana Camille, by More Than Ready. O-Joy Suglio, B-Linda Sims & Jack Garey (FL), $4,700.

9—

Carmen Ohio, f, 3, Tapiture–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Royer Family Stables LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell & Catherine Sheppell (OH), $3,350.