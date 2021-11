North American Allowance Results Nov. 22

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-22.

7—

A SMILE A DAY, f, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Gerardo Corrales, $19,620.

1—

K for Kathy, f, 4, Haynesfield–Ever So Quickly, by Majesticperfection. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $6,540.

6—

Riproaring, m, 7, Scat Daddy–Carson City Babe, by Carson City. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP; $150,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Jack Cannon, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $3,270.