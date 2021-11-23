North American Allowance Results Nov. 23

MVR, 4TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-23.

2—

WINDY LU WHO, f, 4, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Albin Jimenez, $20,220.

6—

One Glamorous Gal, f, 3, Macho Uno–Camielee, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $6,740.

3—

Nancy’s Leslie, f, 4, Conveyance–The War Department, by Lost Soldier. O-Friel, Nancy and Murgul, Leslie, B-Lawrence W Friel, Jr (OH), $3,370.