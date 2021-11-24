North American Allowance Results Nov. 24

|CD, 7TH, AOC, $128,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-24.
|3—
|ITS COLD IN DEHERE, m, 5, Ice Box–Suee’s Here, by Dehere. O-Rinato, Peter M and Cardinal Hill Racing, B-Dr T A Morrison (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $77,380.
|5—
|First Course, f, 4, Curlin–Dyning Out, by Dynaformer. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Rashit Shaykhutdinov (KY), $26,800.
|1—
|Bold Tactics, f, 3, Union Rags–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $125,958, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 11-24.
|3—
|DECISION MAKER, g, 4, Court Vision–Town Queen, by Williamstown. O-Grit to Glory Racing, LLC, B-Carl Hurst & William Bradley (KY), T-Thomas L. Van Berg, J-Florent Geroux, $73,420.
|7—
|Carillo, c, 3, Union Rags–Proper Mad, by Bernardini. ($875,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Tramontin, Greg, Politi, Joel, Brittlyn Stable, Inc and Asaro Enterprises Inc, B-Paul Pompa Jr (KY), $25,400.
|2—
|Warbird, c, 3, Declaration of War–Tiz Flirtatious, by Tizbud. O-Pamela C Ziebarth, B-Pamela C Ziebarth (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 2:04 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $58,288, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-24.
|5—
|EXCITABLE LADY, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Our Deer Lady, by Deerhound. O-Freedom Racing LLC, B-Y Jerry Kolybabiuk (PA), T-Dee Curry, J-Luis M. Ocasio, $35,280.
|6—
|Solid Gold Dancer, f, 4, Golden Lad–Rhythm and Que’s, by Sultry Song. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA), $11,760.
|3—
|Rolls Royce Joyce, f, 4, Uptowncharlybrown–Joyce’s Angel, by Afleet Alex. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC (PA), $6,468.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-24.
|1—
|HIGHLAND CREEK, g, 3, Broken Vow–Mizzenway, by Mizzen Mast. ($60,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-C.J. McMahon, $25,200.
|4—
|Love to Singh, g, 6, Songandaprayer–Some Came Running, by Phone Trick. O-Satrohan N Singh, B-Walter Hidalgo (LA), $8,400.
|5—
|Wise Anchor, g, 3, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Kenneth M White, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:19 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-24.
|9—
|PUYE TIMING, f, 3, Super Saver–Indian Pond, by Speightstown. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP; $82,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-John Holleman, B-Sandra Sexton (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-C.J. McMahon, $21,600.
|4—
|Whipum Naenae, m, 5, Uncle Abbie–Readum n Reap, by Your Eminence. O-Bobby C Todd, B-Bobby Todd (TX), $7,200.
|1—
|Flurry of Feathers, f, 3, Lea–Silvertonguediva, by Arch. ($45,000 ’18 KEENOV; $25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Daniel Ray Landry, B-Bradley W Purcell (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-24.
|3—
|PECKS NOT BAD, g, 3, Lightnin N Thunder–Lady Monavi, by Mondavi. O-Barker, Scott W and Barker, Carol, B-Mr & Mrs Scott W Barker (OH), T-Scott W. Barker, J-Hector Berrios, $18,780.
|5—
|Kettle King, g, 3, Kettle Corn–Theana, by Uncle Mo. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $6,260.
|7—
|The Gospel of Mark, g, 6, Make Your Mark–Flying Gretchen, by Cryptoclearance. O-John Hoctel, B-Stillfork Farm, LLC (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-24.
|6—
|WEEKEND BUZZ, g, 3, City Weekend–Buzz Home, by Bellamy Road. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Hillburn Racing LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $18,780.
|7—
|I’mma Natural, g, 3, William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes, by Savin Eyes. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $6,260.
|3—
|Ma Moos Warrior, g, 3, Mobil–Big Ma Moo, by Sir Cat. O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Jake Radosevich & Shelly Radosevich (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-24.
|7—
|BANYAN BREEZE, g, 5, Cajun Breeze–Expect a Check, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($50,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-River Card Stable, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), T-James S. Acquilano, J-Kevin Navarro, $15,600.
|3—
|Lady’s Golden Guy, g, 4, Golden Ticket–Valuable Lady, by Value Plus. O-Debra A Breed, B-Ronald Breed (NY), $5,200.
|2—
|Free Enterprise, g, 6, Curlin–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. ($485,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Robert Photos, B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $2,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-24.
|7—
|WHAT’S MY CATEGORY, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Hedy Hopper, by Victory Gallop. ($70,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Cramer, David and Triple B Stables LLC, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan & Sue Dayton (NY), T-Karl M. Grusmark, J-Joel Cruz, $15,480.
|6—
|Purple Hearted, g, 3, Normandy Invasion–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Epona Racing Stable, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $5,160.
|8—
|Honorable Avenue, g, 4, Honorable Dillon–Dean Avenue, by Pure Prize. O-Mark L Tasso, B-Carl Buhr (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (gd)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $25,660, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-24.
|4—
|A LIFE THAT’S GOOD, f, 3, Congrats–Lion’s Terms, by Lion Hearted. O-Emcee Stable LLC, B-Emcee Stable, LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $15,540.
|2—
|Stimulus Check, f, 3, Tapiture–Justleavemealone, by Speightstown. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC, B-Matties Racing Stable (NY), $5,180.
|8—
|Avid Sucinori, f, 3, Ironicus–Diva’s Delight, by Tiz Wonderful. ($25,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Happy Face Racing Stable, B-Melanie Giddings (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (gd)
|TUP, 4TH, ALW, $24,200, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 11-24.
|4—
|PINTXOS, g, 5, Distorted Humor–Tapas, by Tapit. O-C and R Racing, B-Castleton Lyons (KY), T-David Van Winkle, J-Chad Lindsay, $15,004.
|1—
|Coastal Kid, g, 3, Coast Guard–Creme (CHI), by Somersham. ($9,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Steve Haahr, B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA), $4,840.
|5—
|I’m Leaving You, g, 4, Broken Vow–One for You, by Dayjur. O-Coal Creek Farm, B-Coal Creek Farm (KY), $2,420.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-24.
|2—
|DANCERS FOR TOKEN, g, 5, Big Brown–Token Bay, by Gold Token. O-Glas-Tipp Stable, B-Glas-Tipp Stable LLC (NY), T-Jonathan B. Buckley, J-Kevin Navarro, $14,400.
|5—
|Kodiak Brown, g, 4, Big Brown–Caymus Girl, by Lion Heart. O-Epona Racing Stable and Toga Party Racing Stable, B-Maryann Hurtubise & Everett Estabrooks (NY), $4,800.
|4—
|Bureaucrat, g, 3, Commissioner–Northern Curlew, by Northern Afleet. O-Patricia L Moseley, B-Patricia L Moseley (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $23,500, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-24.
|6—
|SHE’S PURE SILVER, f, 2, Keen Ice–Form Fitting, by Tapit. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP; $15,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Ricardo Bailey, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $14,100.
|1—
|Rose Knows, f, 2, Sky Mesa–Avenue of Roses, by Street Sense. ($6,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Danielle Agnello, B-John O’Meara (KY), $4,700.
|5—
|Bourbon Buns, f, 2, Not Bourbon–Steel Buns, by A.P. Indy. ($2,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeffrey D Jackson, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
