North American Allowance Results Nov. 24

CD, 7TH, AOC, $128,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-24.

3—

ITS COLD IN DEHERE, m, 5, Ice Box–Suee’s Here, by Dehere. O-Rinato, Peter M and Cardinal Hill Racing, B-Dr T A Morrison (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $77,380.

5—

First Course, f, 4, Curlin–Dyning Out, by Dynaformer. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Rashit Shaykhutdinov (KY), $26,800.

1—

Bold Tactics, f, 3, Union Rags–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $13,400.