North American Allowance Results Nov. 26

DMR, 8TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-26.

9—

ADMIRABLY, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Warriorscmoutoplay, by Warrior’s Reward. ($80,000 ’18 BESAUG; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-DTF Racing, It Pays to Dream Racing Stable, Inc, Little Red Feather Racing and Veranda Stables, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $43,200.

1—

Sunrise Journey, g, 6, Good Journey–Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. O-Boardshorts Stables, LLC, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $14,400.

7—

Brace for Impact, g, 5, Cyclotron–Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Estate of Bruce Headley, Matson Racing and Brown, Sandra L, B-Headley & Old English Rancho (CA), $8,640.