North American Allowance Results Nov. 26

|CD, 10TH, ALW, $129,084, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-26.
|9—
|INJUNCTION, g, 3, Skipshot–Valid Valencia, by Northern Afleet. O-J&G Stables, LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), T-Carlo Vaccarezza, J-Joel Rosario, $73,420.
|13—
|Tiz Rye Time, g, 4, Tiznow–Shanon Nicole, by Majestic Warrior. ($200,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $25,400.
|12—
|Milliken, c, 3, Into Mischief–Ivory Empress, by Seeking the Gold. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (gd)
|CD, 4TH, ALW, $93,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-26.
|5—
|STAND FOR THE FLAG, m, 5, Super Saver–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable, St Elias Stable and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $42,280.
|2—
|Perfect Choice, f, 3, Quality Road–Vicariously, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $26,800.
|1—
|Powder River, f, 4, Mineshaft–Sharp Instinct, by Awesome Again. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Slipstream Thoroughbreds LLC, B-John H Adger (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (gd)
|CD, 9TH, AOC, $91,917, 3YO/UP, 1 3/16M, 11-26.
|4—
|HUGE BIGLY, g, 4, Midshipman–Gadget Queen, by Flying With Eagles. O-Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn, B-Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $42,280.
|6—
|Farmington Road, c, 4, Quality Road–Silver La Belle, by Langfuhr. O-Chrysalis Stables LLC, B-Chrysalis Stables (KY), $26,800.
|7—
|Goalie, g, 4, Bodemeister–My Tina, by Bertrando. ($50,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-A Venneri Racing, Inc and Lombardi, Michael V, B-Alex Venneri (KY), $7,550.
|Winning Time: 1:57 4/5 (gd)
|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 11-26.
|4—
|FLANIGAN’S COVE, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Hungry Island, by More Than Ready. O-Emory A Hamilton, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $45,100.
|7—
|Mezcal, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Cathryn Sophia, by Street Boss. ($625,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bobby Flay, B-Don Alberto Corporation & Bridlewood Farm (KY), $16,400.
|5—
|Federalist Papers, f, 3, More Than Ready–Infamous (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($250,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: :00 (gd)
|DMR, 5TH, AOC, $77,888, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-26.
|1—
|SILARDI, g, 4, City Zip–Whispering Softly, by Arch. ($165,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC & Narola, LLC (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $43,200.
|6—
|Mac Daddy Too, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Valid Touche, by Stephen Got Even. ($52,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables, Horowitz, Justin R and Strauss, William, B-Heart Hill Farms LLC (PA), $14,400.
|9—
|Clayton Delaney, g, 4, Grazen–Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $11,232.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|DMR, 1ST, AOC, $75,832, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-26.
|6—
|RED STORM RISEN, g, 4, Stormy Atlantic–Strike Red, by Smart Strike. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $44,400.
|3—
|Eastern Ocean, c, 4, Stormy Atlantic–Ashbecca, by Sandpit (BRZ). O-Rodney E Orr, B-Dr Rodney E Orr (KY), $14,800.
|4—
|Media Blitz, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Communique, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP; $310,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-26.
|9—
|ADMIRABLY, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Warriorscmoutoplay, by Warrior’s Reward. ($80,000 ’18 BESAUG; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-DTF Racing, It Pays to Dream Racing Stable, Inc, Little Red Feather Racing and Veranda Stables, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $43,200.
|1—
|Sunrise Journey, g, 6, Good Journey–Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. O-Boardshorts Stables, LLC, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $14,400.
|7—
|Brace for Impact, g, 5, Cyclotron–Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Estate of Bruce Headley, Matson Racing and Brown, Sandra L, B-Headley & Old English Rancho (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-26.
|5—
|SEVEN LILIES, g, 6, Rattlesnake Bridge–Eleni’s Daughter, by Freud. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Tim Mawhinney, Karen Mawhinney,Jay Lieberman & Carol Beglin (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Dylan Davis, $39,600.
|6—
|Lookin for Trouble, c, 3, Into Mischief–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), $14,400.
|7—
|Our Man Mike, g, 3, Street Boss–Delectable Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (gd)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $47,600, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-26.
|1—
|UP AGAINST IT, g, 5, Despite the Odds–Manhattan Madam, by Not for Love. ($1,500 ’17 FTMWIN). O-Graham, Robin L and Jones, Mary E, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Robin L. Graham, J-Horacio Karamanos, $24,000.
|7—
|Antipoison, g, 5, Gio Ponti–Seductress, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Robert Gerczak, B-Robert Gerczak (MD), $8,000.
|5—
|Rad Paisley, c, 3, Liaison–Hidden Fever, by Stormin Fever. ($20,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-WWCD, LLC, B-Thomas L Teal (MD), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $42,800, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 11-26.
|6—
|EXCESS MAGIC, c, 3, Magician (IRE)–Exchanted, by Exchange Rate. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $25,200.
|11—
|A Song for Arch, g, 7, Songandaprayer–La Belle Bear, by Arch. O-Menard, Larry J and Menard, Katherine, B-Larry Joseph Menard (LA), $9,200.
|7—
|High Limit Room, g, 3, Kantharos–Marie Antoinette, by Stormy Atlantic. ($62,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $25,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $90,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Aulds, Chris S, Benoit, Tyron, Camejo, Maggie and Camejo, Jose M, B-Woodville Breeding (NY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (fm)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 11-26.
|4—
|YLIKEDIS, f, 4, Street Sense–Andina (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). ($65,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $170,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Ignacio Correas, IV, J-James Graham, $25,200.
|6—
|Princess Theorem, f, 3, Nyquist–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($10,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Dewberry Thoroughbred LLC, B-Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY), $8,400.
|7—
|Russian Mafia, m, 5, Skipshot–My Mach Four, by Machiavellian. O-Ismael Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 11-26.
|7—
|MONEY WELL SPENT, f, 4, Guilt Trip–Time Well Spent, by Storm and a Half. O-Terry G Owens, B-Scrivener Stables (LA), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $24,600.
|3—
|G’s Deadline, f, 4, Due Date–Mr. G’s Moonshine, by Malibu Moon. O-Willie Turks, B-Tom M Galvin (LA), $8,200.
|9—
|Spider Legs, f, 4, Temple City–Cup Racer, by Value Plus. ($5,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-Orange Grove Thoroughbreds, Inc (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|WO, 3RD, OCL, $40,640, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-26.
|1—
|LAC MACAZA, c, 2, Giant Gizmo–Garavogue Colleen, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Goldie Stables and Discovery Racing, B-Frank Mermenstein & Elliot Kohn (ON), T-Julia Carey, J-Luis Contreras, $24,194.
|4—
|Kiddie Holiday, c, 2, Ami’s Holiday–Kid’s Collection, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $8,065.
|2—
|Hunt Master, g, 2, Hunters Bay–Lady Marchfield, by Marchfield. O-Openwood Farm, B-Lanny McDonald, Linda Barron & SusanRasmussen (ON), $4,436.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $35,404, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-26.
|3—
|TED, g, 4, Commissioner–Lindz Winz, by Vronsky. O-Eric D Burton, B-D Atwell & W Atwell (KY), T-Victor M. Trujillo, J-Irving Orozco, $18,600.
|1—
|Table for Ten, g, 5, Acclamation–Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. O-Forristall, Dino, McLean, Bill, Robinson, Herb and Taylor, Marilyn, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Long Lance, g, 4, Justin Phillip–Winter’s Quest, by Coronado’s Quest. ($15,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Oak Crest Farm LLC (Hodge), B-Castleton Lyons (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-26.
|6—
|SHEZ SHACKED UP, f, 3, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Yan Aviles, $18,780.
|1—
|Abigail Lee, f, 4, Line of David–Leather Laces, by Congrats. O-Terry Jo Waltermire, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $6,260.
|3—
|Aujara, f, 3, Awesome Patriot–Uptown Gal, by Don’t Get Mad. O-Elizabeth Rankin, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (gd)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-25.
|8—
|NICO, c, 4, Trappe Shot–Cleft in the Rock, by Arch. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $18,324.
|1—
|No Change, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), $6,108.
|5—
|Youthinkthatsfunny, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,054.
|Winning Time: 1:18 4/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $26,700, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-26.
|5—
|TWO STEPPIN KLUKI, g, 3, Two Step Salsa–Kluki, by Johar. O-Pine Branch Stable, B-pine branch stable (FL), T-John I. Pimental, J-Isaac Castillo, $16,350.
|3—
|Bear Creek, g, 4, Paynter–Peaceloveandjoy, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $10,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Mark Hoffman, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,100.
|1—
|Farm Boy, g, 4, Khozan–Settling Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($100,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Mastic Beach Racing, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|HAW, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-26.
|3—
|MANHATTAN LEGACY, f, 3, Northern Afleet–Lefty’s Legacy, by Chicago Six. O-AJM Racing, Inc and Walters Racing, B-Andrew Malik & Dan Walters (IL), T-Hugo Rodriguez, J-Edgar Perez, $13,800.
|4—
|Sheza Savage, f, 3, Iqbaal–Albata, by Home at Last. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-Down the Stretch Racing (IL), $4,600.
|7—
|Rare Action Attack, m, 5, Forest Attack–Rare Action, by Action This Day. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald McCrosky (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
