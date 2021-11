North American Allowance Results Nov. 27

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-27.

3—

LITTLE BLAKER, g, 6, Regal Ransom–Sweet Jody, by Value Plus. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Michael Rone (OH), T-Nestor Rivera, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $21,400.

5—

Totellyouthetruth, g, 6, Yes It’s True–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Calderon Racing Stable and Authentic Racing, LLC, B-John J Sugar (OH), $6,800.

1—

Galactic, g, 5, Gemologist–Spring Water, by Spring At Last. O-Ulises Cacho, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,400.