North American Allowance Results Nov. 29

PRX, 8TH, AOC, $47,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 11-29.

4—

NEW COMMISSION, c, 4, Field Commission–Sno’s Image, by Indy King. O-Curacao Stable, B-Harold Lee Jordan (GA), T-Ralph R. Riviezzo, J-Jeremy Laprida, $28,200.

3—

La Waun, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Lucky Leah, by Kentucky Lucky. O-Parker, John E and Pimentel, Mike, B-Remmah Racing, Inc (CA), $9,400.

8—

Super Dude, g, 7, First Dude–Dark Rhythm, by Fit to Fight. ($40,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $200,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc (FL), $5,170.