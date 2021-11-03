North American Allowance Results Nov. 3

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $129,943, 3YO, F, 6F, 11-3.
|6—
|RAZOR GLASS, f, 3, Congrats–Lemon Splash, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP; 58,000gns 2021 TATJUL). O-DARRS, Inc, B-Rowland Hancock (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-James Graham, $77,380.
|8—
|Farsighted, f, 3, Bernardini–Elusive Fate, by Elusive Quality. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $26,800.
|2—
|Just Read It, f, 3, Constitution–Mybrokenhome, by Broken Vow. ($70,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Russell, Ken, Brown Road Racing and Handal, Raymond, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 4TH, ALW, $123,873, 3YO/UP, 7F, 11-3.
|6—
|SANTA CRUISER, g, 3, Dialed In–Sweet Sermon, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-Mitchell Murrill, $73,420.
|5—
|Angkor, g, 3, Anchor Down–Afleet Lover, by Northern Afleet. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Wynnstay LLC & H Allen Poindexter (KY), $25,400.
|2—
|Flags Up, g, 3, Honor Code–Chorale, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Rocket Ship Racing, LLC, Baker, Candie A, Angel Wings, LLC, Goetzinger, Lester and Goetzinger, Michelle, B-Sanford R Robertson (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $72,500, 2YO, F, 1MT, 11-3.
|5—
|SPARKLE BLUE, f, 2, Hard Spun–Silk n’ Sapphire, by Smart Strike. O-Parke, Catherine and Augustin Stable, B-Catherine Parke (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $43,200.
|4—
|Miss Bellatrix, f, 2, Into Mischief–Max’s Warrior, by Warrior’s Reward. ($75,000 ’20 KEESEP; $145,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Aldabbagh, Omar, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $14,400.
|6—
|Dolly May (IRE), f, 2, Outstrip (GB)–Pediment (GB), by Desert Prince (IRE). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pediment Syndicate (IRE), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|DMR, 4TH, AOC, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 11-3.
|6—
|TROPICAL TERROR, g, 4, Golden Balls (IRE)–Ocean Style, by Ocean Sound (IRE). O-Cassidy, James M and DP Racing, B-DP Racing & James Cassidy (CA), T-James M. Cassidy, J-Geovanni Franco, $43,200.
|3—
|Ferrariano, g, 3, Mshawish–Athina Lee, by English Channel. ($95,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Ken W Miles & Sheridan Jones (CA), $14,400.
|4—
|Dr. Troutman, g, 7, Vronsky–Black Valentine, by Cindago. O-Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC, Team Green LLC and All Schlaich Stables LLC, B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $52,340, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-3.
|1—
|HOPEFUL TREASURE, r, 4, Oxbow–Elle Special, by Giant’s Causeway. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael L. Catalano, Jr., J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $28,800.
|7—
|Final Shot, g, 6, Talent Search–Last Shot, by Pioneering. O-Hopes Racing Stable, Inc, B-Wendy H Mutnick (PA), $13,440.
|6—
|Violent Turbulence, g, 4, Violence–T’as d’Beaux Yeux, by Desert Party. ($25,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $40,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Pewter Stable and Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-Beckie K Cantrell & Charles Kent Cantrell (FL), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 5TH, AOC, $52,080, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-3.
|5—
|TANKINATOR, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Atlantique, by Stormy Atlantic. O-S and S Racing LLC, B-Harmony Hill Stables LLC (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Anthony Y. Nunez, $35,280.
|1—
|Bode O, g, 3, Bodemeister–Oblahlah, by Tiz Wonderful. ($11,000 ’19 KEESEP; $15,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $8,400.
|2—
|Basso, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Zapara, by Not for Love. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Fazio, Michael and Sacco, Gregory D, B-Arthur St George & Lee Mauberret (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $44,640, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-3.
|3—
|BAYOU CAT, g, 4, Turbo Compressor–Jennys Royalpurple, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Diane Jones (IN), T-Tim Eggleston, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $30,240.
|5—
|Olympic Romp, g, 4, Carpe Diem–One in a Romp, by Cryptoclearance. O-Grit to Glory Racing, LLC, B-Runnymede Farm Inc (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Sol Del Sur, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Snow Fall, by War Front. ($17,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.
|2—
|MORE APPROVAL, f, 4, Thesaurus–Molitta, by Honour and Glory. O-Garrett Thompson, B-Dawn Bosma (IN), T-George Leonard, III, J-Angel A. Rodriguez, $24,600.
|4—
|Express Lady, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Fasig Girl, by Successful Appeal. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $8,200.
|6—
|Perfect Smokey Eye, f, 3, Storm’s Eye–Perfect List, by Peaks and Valleys. ($700 ’19 INDOCT). O-Haran Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Triple D Partners LLC (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-3.
|5—
|FORT KNOX, c, 4, Goldencents–America’s Lady, by Quiet American. ($50,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Jason Totaram, B-Dormellito Stud & David Purvis (KY), T-Chris Richard, J-Alex Birzer, $21,600.
|4—
|Jackman, g, 3, Munnings–Richwood, by Congrats. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $7,200.
|7—
|Muscadine, g, 4, Oxbow–Call Me Kim, by Tapit. O-Norvin Maldonado, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.
|5—
|TIVIS, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $20,220.
|2—
|Windy Lu Who, f, 4, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $6,740.
|3—
|Lexy Anna, f, 4, Professor Fate–Miss Posse, by Posse. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Lori Yoder (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 10TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 11-2.
|7—
|SO CAL MEMORY, g, 3, Dominus–Stealth Cat, by Magic Cat. O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $19,800.
|5—
|Give Em Heck Beck, g, 3, Bodemeister–Noble Grey, by Forestry. ($17,000 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-H & E Ranch (KY), $6,600.
|8—
|Raisebeforetheflop, g, 3, Liam’s Map–La Milanesa, by Mr. Greeley. ($50,000 ’18 KEENOV; $95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-Mountmellick Farm (KY), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.
|2—
|TWERK, f, 3, Speightster–I Like It, by Henny Hughes. O-Peter J Sheppell, B-Peter J Sheppell (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $21,100.
|9—
|Esplanande, f, 3, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $6,700.
|6—
|Beav’s Boo, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Do Somethin, by Purim. ($57,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mike Scardina, B-B P Walden Jr & L B Taylor (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,950, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-3.
|2—
|EASY SHOT, g, 5, Trappe Shot–Daddy’s Dreamgirl, by Scat Daddy. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Epona Racing Stable and Toga Party Racing Stable, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $14,520.
|4—
|Golani Brigade, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–My Canary, by Mineshaft. ($275,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $325,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Robert Photos, B-David W Kamp & Dr Patricia S Purdy (NY), $5,340.
|1—
|Cool Quartet, g, 5, Ice Box–Bluebird Quartet, by Red Bullet. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $2,420.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $24,010, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 11-3.
|6—
|FITZPATRICK, c, 3, Flashback–Evil Attitude, by Eurosilver. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Windylea Farm-New York LLC (MN), T-Jonathan B. Buckley, J-Luis E. Perez, $13,740.
|1—
|Colormepazzi, c, 4, Mission Impazible–Colormein, by Mr. Greeley. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stables, LLC (NY), $5,180.
|3—
|The Last Ace, g, 4, Honor Code–Acey Deucey, by Abaginone. O-Stone Bridge Farm, B-Stone Bridge Farm, LLC (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-3.
|4—
|FULL AUTHORITY, c, 4, Summer Front–Striking Flight, by Smart Strike. O-Brinley Enterprises LLC, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,880.
|5—
|Schochoh, g, 4, Aikenite–It’s My Passion, by Successful Appeal. O-Paula S Capestro, B-Barry Higgins & Lee Robey (KY), $4,800.
|6—
|Diamond State, g, 4, Gemologist–Nagambie, by Flatter. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Hertrich III, Frederick, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-3.
|7—
|COMPLY, g, 3, Union Rags–Much Obliged, by Kingmambo. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,100.
|2—
|Assumption, g, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Please Explain, by Curlin. O-Gene Burkholder, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $4,700.
|3—
|Centsofwander, g, 3, Goldencents–Well Traveled, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Fisher, Teresa K and Fisher, James, B-RGP Ocala Holdings, LLC (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
