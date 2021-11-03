North American Allowance Results Nov. 3

IND, 3RD, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.

MORE APPROVAL, f, 4, Thesaurus–Molitta, by Honour and Glory. O-Garrett Thompson, B-Dawn Bosma (IN), T-George Leonard, III, J-Angel A. Rodriguez, $24,600.

Express Lady, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Fasig Girl, by Successful Appeal. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $8,200.

Perfect Smokey Eye, f, 3, Storm’s Eye–Perfect List, by Peaks and Valleys. ($700 ’19 INDOCT). O-Haran Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Triple D Partners LLC (IN), $4,100.