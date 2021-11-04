North American Allowance Results Nov. 4

|CD, 5TH, AOC, $126,508, 3YO, 6F, 11-4.
|4—
|SHADOW MATTER, c, 3, Macho Uno–Casting Director, by Bernardini. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $77,380.
|1—
|Cowan, c, 3, Kantharos–Tempers Flair, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $26,800.
|2—
|Flamingo Hawk, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Seaside Escape, by Bernardini. ($275,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Paul Pompa Jr (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|CD, 9TH, ALW, $125,958, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-4.
|8—
|MARIAH’S PRINCESS, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Maya Princess, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Lynn B Schiff (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Martin Garcia, $73,420.
|6—
|Social Dilemma, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Singing Kitty, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $25,400.
|7—
|Fabricate, f, 3, Speightster–Counterfactual, by Scat Daddy. O-Hidden Brook Farm and Denholtz Stables, B-Grey Dawn Stables & Machmer Hall (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|DMR, 3RD, AOC, $91,484, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-4.
|5—
|MIKES TIZNOW, g, 6, Slew’s Tiznow–Babes Bridge It, by Maria’s Mon. ($34,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Mike Schott, B-Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $57,720.
|6—
|Cucina, g, 4, Northern Afleet–Il Mulino, by Elusive Quality. O-Donald R Dizney LLC, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $14,800.
|1—
|Ultimate Bango, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Branch, William A, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA), $11,544.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $76,592, 3YO, F, 1MT, 11-3.
|4—
|MORAZ, f, 3, Empire Maker–Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $43,200.
|3—
|Nazuna (IRE), f, 3, Kodiac (GB)–Night Fever (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (60,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable, Deutsch, Peter and Pantofel Stable, LLC, B-Barouche Stud Ireland Ltd (IRE), $14,400.
|1—
|Super Game, f, 3, Super Saver–Belvedera, by Awesome Again. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $11,232.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|DMR, 4TH, AOC, $75,184, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-4.
|3—
|RISK AND REWARD, c, 3, Frosted–Shayjolie, by Indian Charlie. O-Speedway Stables LLC, B-Speedway Stables, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $44,400.
|4—
|Wicked Trick, g, 6, Hat Trick (JPN)–Classic Chic, by Sky Classic. O-4004 Biscayne, LLC, David A Bernsen, LLC, Cady, Todd, Lambert, Jeffrey, Moore, William and Underhill, Peter G, B-Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $14,800.
|2—
|Surfing Star, h, 6, Surf Cat–Sister Esperanza, by Strong Hope. O-Estate of Bruce Headley, Barnhart, Nancy, Foxx, Roxana and Naify, Marsha, B-Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA), $11,544.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|DMR, 1ST, AOC, $73,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 11-4.
|6—
|WARRENS CANDY GIRL, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Jitterbug, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren & Sally Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $43,200.
|8—
|Taming the Tigress, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Joeandbetty’sbaby, by Yes It’s True. ($21,000 2020 CALMIX). O-CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Weiner, Daniel, B-Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (CA), $14,400.
|4—
|Big Mama Sue, f, 3, Mr. Big–Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. ($1,000 2020 CALMIX). O-Metanoia Racing, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Shagoyan, Vladimir, B-George Krikorian (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $72,500, 2YO, F, 1MT, 11-3.
|5—
|SPARKLE BLUE, f, 2, Hard Spun–Silk n’ Sapphire, by Smart Strike. O-Parke, Catherine and Augustin Stable, B-Catherine Parke (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $43,200.
|4—
|Miss Bellatrix, f, 2, Into Mischief–Max’s Warrior, by Warrior’s Reward. ($75,000 ’20 KEESEP; $145,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Aldabbagh, Omar, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $14,400.
|6—
|Dolly May (IRE), f, 2, Outstrip (GB)–Pediment (GB), by Desert Prince (IRE). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pediment Syndicate (IRE), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|DMR, 4TH, AOC, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 11-3.
|6—
|TROPICAL TERROR, g, 4, Golden Balls (IRE)–Ocean Style, by Ocean Sound (IRE). O-Cassidy, James M and DP Racing, B-DP Racing & James Cassidy (CA), T-James M. Cassidy, J-Geovanni Franco, $43,200.
|3—
|Ferrariano, g, 3, Mshawish–Athina Lee, by English Channel. ($95,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Ken W Miles & Sheridan Jones (CA), $14,400.
|4—
|Dr. Troutman, g, 7, Vronsky–Black Valentine, by Cindago. O-Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC, Team Green LLC and All Schlaich Stables LLC, B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|LRL, 5TH, AOC, $59,280, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-4.
|4—
|GENTLEMAN JOE, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-J. D. Acosta, $31,200.
|3—
|Can’t Pass It Up, g, 5, El Padrino–Cant Pass a Turtle, by Domestic Dispute. ($2,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Dunham Thoroughbreds, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,960.
|12—
|Tybalt, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Lone Tigress, by Tale of the Cat. ($22,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-BB Horses and MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Jeffrey K Ramsey, Stephanie E Ramsey& William K Ramsey (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $51,840, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-4.
|2—
|MR JEFFERSON, c, 2, Constitution–Clockstrucktwelve, by Malibu Moon. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $33,120.
|5—
|Bold Leader, c, 2, Keen Ice–Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder. ($125,000 ’19 KEENOV; $100,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Sonata Stable, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Street Hustle, c, 2, Street Sense–Timeless, by Unbridled’s Song. ($2,500 ’20 FTKOCT; $20,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $48,300, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 11-4.
|9—
|BENEATH THE STARS, f, 2, Connect–Twice Tempted, by Wild Again. ($1,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Leonard Mattingly, B-Sparks View Farm LLC (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-J. D. Acosta, $25,200.
|5—
|Laoban’s Legacy, f, 2, Laoban–Paper Kite, by Bernardini. ($150,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $8,400.
|8—
|Dotada, f, 2, Violence–Gorgeous in Gold, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $160,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Mens Grille Racing, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5F, 11-4.
|6—
|PALOMITA, m, 5, Into Mischief–Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. ($175,000 ’17 KEESEP; $375,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), T-David Fawkes, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $27,600.
|2—
|Odramark, m, 6, Tapizar–Four Point, by Rock Hard Ten. O-M and W Stables, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Ivan Rodriguez GelfensteinFarm (KY), $10,120.
|3—
|All Quality, m, 5, Quality Road–Party Chatter, by Pleasant Colony. ($130,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $240,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Fox Straus KY (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $42,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-4.
|3—
|HYPERNOVA, f, 3, Violence–Cosmic Emergency, by Any Given Saturday. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cosmic Racing, LLC, B-Rose Creek Farm (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Joel Dominguez, $24,000.
|2—
|She’s Gone d’Wild, f, 4, D’wildcat–Bonita Saleeta, by Porto Foricos. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (LA), $9,200.
|1A—
|Sarah’s Passion, f, 4, Songandaprayer–My Holy Belle, by Holy Bull. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.
|14—
|RAGAN’S JET, f, 4, Mister Lucky Cat–She’sgotherownjet, by Songandaprayer. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Millar Equine (OK), T-Joe S. Offolter, J-Richard E. Eramia, $23,868.
|12—
|Flying Blue, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Ayres Hall, by Jade Hunter. ($8,000 ’16 KEENOV; $65,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $150,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Green, Greg and West, Jeff, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OK), $8,976.
|6—
|Sigicricket, f, 4, Notional–Star Citizen, by Proud Citizen. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan (OK), $5,205.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (sy)
|RP, 4TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|2—
|SHIPMAN’S SONG, g, 4, Midshipman–She’s So Evil, by Noble Causeway. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Dupy, Steve and Chelf, Randy, B-James K Webster Trust (OK), T-Mark W. Buehrer, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $24,021.
|6—
|Salt Creek Kid, g, 3, Euroears–Abo Hazel, by Victory Gallop. O-Reed, Donnie and Hunt, J Sue, B-Donnie Lee Reed & Sue Hunt (OK), $9,027.
|7—
|Elusive War, c, 3, Elusive Quality–Queen of War, by War Front. ($22,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Levings Racing LLC, B-Matt Louis Edwards (OK), $5,232.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (my)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $41,293, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-4.
|5—
|MRS. DEL, m, 5, Souper Speedy–Ekaterini, by One Way Love. O-Jordan B Lay, B-Clarry Harley Lay (ON), T-Jordan B. Lay, J-Skye Chernetz, $24,693.
|3—
|Speedy Lynn, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Lynnessa, by Old Forester. (C$32,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-The B King Racing Ltd, B-Philip Lanning & John Carey (ON), $8,360.
|2—
|Ima Beast, f, 4, The Big Beast–Eclectic Run, by Robyn Dancer. O-Jocelyn Dickey McKathan, B-Jocelyn Dickey McKathan (FL), $3,773.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 4TH, ALW, $41,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|2—
|HE’S ORIENTATE, g, 3, Orientate–She’s Curly, by Curlin. O-Herbert W Kushner, B-Carl Lanier (MD), T-Nancy B. Heil, J-Yomar Orlando Ortiz, $24,000.
|6—
|Going to the Lead, g, 5, Redeemed–Lead Time, by Gilded Time. O-Vince Campanella, B-Shellaine Brown & Susan Baldrige (MD), $8,000.
|5—
|He’s a Shooter, c, 3, Great Notion–Cowgirl Creed, by Sharp Humor. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Maureen Wade (MD), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $39,356, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 11-3.
|10—
|KALLIE SIOUX, f, 4, Bricktown Cat–Charlie Sioux, by Indian Charlie. O-Dusty Rose Ranch LLC, B-Dusty Rose Ranch Llc (OK), T-Mark C. Lee, J-Weston Hamilton, $24,021.
|9—
|Factual, f, 3, The Factor–Storm Front, by A.P. Indy. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP; $47,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Andrew Hughes, Karen Hughes,Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $6,732.
|8—
|La Morena, f, 3, Kipling–Mount Stepney, by Strong Hope. O-Teodoro Delgado, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $5,233.
|Winning Time: :59 (sy)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-4.
|5—
|LIL EVIE, f, 2, Ready’s Image–My Oh My, by Broken Vow. O-Whitaker, Larry and Charlene, B-Larry Whitaker & Charlene Whitaker (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $22,800.
|1—
|Cactus Flower, f, 2, Run Away and Hide–Cactus Joe, by Cactus Ridge. O-Matthews, Randy, Farrell, Charles and Reynolds, William, B-Mr & Mrs Randal Daniel Matthews & Mr & Mrs Charles Michael Farr (IN), $7,600.
|4—
|Lashes, f, 2, Overanalyze–Damaris, by Bwana Charlie. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $37,826, 3YO/UP, 5F, 11-4.
|6—
|POMEROY HAZE, g, 4, Silver Haze–Pomeroy Girl, by Pomeroy. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Steven T Cook (OK), T-Austin Gustafson, J-David Cabrera, $24,021.
|4—
|Replete, g, 5, He’s Had Enough–Discreet Chat, by Discreet Cat. ($62,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $370,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $6,732.
|7—
|Mover, c, 3, Mineshaft–Mybabybabysbaby, by Awesome Again. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Geral Dewitt, B-Edward Hudson Lane (KY), $3,703.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (my)
|DED, 9TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-4.
|4—
|BLAZING CHARM, f, 4, James Street–Tribal Charm, by Tribal Rule. O-Balkrisna Sukharan, B-Joel Eichenberger & Cathy Eichenberger (CA), T-Chris Richard, J-Gerard Melancon, $21,600.
|9—
|Orb’s Soul, f, 4, Orb–Butterfly Soul, by Henny Hughes. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jeremiah Branch, B-Glen View Oaks, LLC (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|World of Wonder, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Wonderfuladventure, by Tiz Wonderful. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-World War IV Racing and Rebel Tide Racing, LLC, B-Cove Springs Farm LLC (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 1ST, ALW, $36,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-4.
|6—
|BEVERLY’S CHARGE, f, 2, Greeley’s Conquest–Kitty’s Charge, by Exchange Rate. O-Maggi Moss, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $21,600.
|5—
|Offaly Fast, f, 2, Will Take Charge–Garden District, by Dixie Union. ($12,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Trelawny Farm Sales, B-Lochlow Farm (KY), $7,200.
|4—
|Hillstone Martini, f, 2, Kantharos–Indiana Charmer, by Indian Charlie. ($80,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 11-4.
|6—
|FIRE OF GOLD, f, 4, Goldencents–Warrior’s Fire, by Warrior’s Reward. ($18,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-Cypress Bend Farm (LA), T-Terry Eoff, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $20,298.
|3—
|Ship’s Creek, f, 4, Midshipman–Wilson’s Creek, by Bernardini. ($30,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Roy E Lindsay, B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $6,766.
|8—
|Maritime Empire, f, 3, Empire Maker–One Stormy Mama, by Storm Cat. O-Abraham, Mike and Eastburg, Randy, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $3,721.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (my)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 11-3.
|6—
|OUR DIAMOND GIRL, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Go For Diamonds (MEX), by Victorioso (MEX). O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judy Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Fredy Peltroche, $19,722.
|4—
|College Kid, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Scholarly Pursuit, by Songandaprayer. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,574.
|8—
|Justalittleviolent, m, 5, Violence–Little Sandy, by Speightstown. ($50,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Gary W Carter, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,287.
|Winning Time: :53 (ft)
|PEN, 2ND, ALW, $31,976, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-3.
|2—
|COLONEL MOORHEAD, g, 6, Colonel John–Encore Saritta, by Consolidator. O-Talon Perez, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman Moorhead III (PA), T-Elisha Perez, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $20,160.
|3—
|Here’s Waldo, g, 3, Super Saver–Accelebrate, by Northern Afleet. ($13,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Peter Kazamias, B-TLC Thoroughbreds LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $5,600.
|6—
|Midnight Hauler, g, 5, Seville (GER)–Savage Beauty, by Joyeux Danseur. O-Sylmar Farm, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-4.
|9—
|ISHIHARA, g, 3, Creative Cause–Donerella, by Doneraile Court. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,924.
|2—
|Irish Meadow, g, 6, Il Postino–Charlies Dream, by Deputy Warlock. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Raymond William Cornish (NJ), $6,308.
|3—
|Bop Marley, g, 4, Swiss Yodeler–Little Bop Peep, by Bop. O-Javier Contreras, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC &Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), $3,154.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 11-4.
|2—
|NO CHANGE, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Denis Araujo, $18,324.
|4—
|Triple Bad, g, 5, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), $6,108.
|5—
|Youthinkthatsfunny, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,054.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-4.
|2—
|TAX ME NAUGHT, m, 5, Cosmonaut–Freud Ian Girl, by Freud. O-Elizabeth Hendy, B-Elizabeth Hendy (NY), T-Linda K. Dixon, J-Nazario Alvarado, $14,820.
|3—
|Single Verse, f, 4, Mineshaft–Shared Dreams (GB), by Seeking the Gold. ($120,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $145,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Jonathan Thorne (NY), $4,940.
|4—
|Mad for Fame, f, 4, Sir Whimsey–Crazy Catlady, by Freud. O-Hudson Valley Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-SKB Stables LLC (NY), $2,470.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $20,564, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-3.
|8—
|CURLINESQUE, f, 4, Curlin–Surprises Welcomed, by Storm Cat. ($250,000 2019 OBSAPR; $25,000 2020 KEENOV; $60,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Sonny Leon, $12,296.
|4—
|Quarantina, f, 3, Alpha–I’m Gonna Flip, by City Zip. O-Dave Casalinova, B-William Butler (NY), $4,240.
|5—
|Dolci, f, 4, Quality Road–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. ($195,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-3.
|2—
|POLKA POLENTA, f, 3, Fort Larned–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), T-Paulo H. Lobo, J-Luan Machado, $10,904.
|8—
|Vintage Sparkle, f, 3, Skipshot–Lemon Sparkle, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Hubel Farms LLC (E J Hubel), B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $3,760.
|1—
|Beach Peach, f, 3, Dialed In–English Garden, by Bernardini. ($40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Reynolds, Ted and Lawrence, Colleen, B-Tami Bobo (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-3.
|2—
|VACATION SECRET, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–More Sweet Secrets, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Marcus Kocijan, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), T-Marcus Kocijan, J-Angel I. Diaz, $10,904.
|7—
|Sharp’s Mission, m, 6, Field Commission–Sharp and Crafty, by Crafty Friend. O-Devan E Ewell, Jr, B-Marc J Sharp (WV), $3,760.
|6—
|Mom’s Magic, m, 6, Monarchos–Delightful Magic, by Mineshaft. O-Michael J Hund, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
Leave a Reply