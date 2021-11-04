North American Allowance Results Nov. 4

DMR, 1ST, AOC, $73,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 11-4.

6—

WARRENS CANDY GIRL, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Jitterbug, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren & Sally Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $43,200.

8—

Taming the Tigress, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Joeandbetty’sbaby, by Yes It’s True. ($21,000 2020 CALMIX). O-CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Weiner, Daniel, B-Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (CA), $14,400.

4—

Big Mama Sue, f, 3, Mr. Big–Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. ($1,000 2020 CALMIX). O-Metanoia Racing, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Shagoyan, Vladimir, B-George Krikorian (CA), $8,640.