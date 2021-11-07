North American Allowance Results Nov. 7

DMR, 3RD, AOC, $74,480, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-7.

2—

BEER CAN MAN, c, 3, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $45,600.

4—

Commander (FR), g, 4, War Command–Dance Toupie (FR), by Dansili (GB). O-Sinnott Family Trust, B-Mathieu Daguzan-Garros & Bihari B Modi (FR), $15,200.

6—

Into the Sunrise, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $9,120.