North American Allowance Results Nov. 7

|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $94,102, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 11-7.
|8—
|NICE ICE, m, 6, Northern Afleet–Fanny Chenal, by Popular. O-Tom Kagele, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Joe Bravo, $55,890.
|9—
|Ultimate Hy, f, 4, Haimish Hy–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael, B-Bob Abrams, Mitch Dutko & Michael Paran (CA), $18,720.
|1—
|Rose’s Crystal, f, 4, Grazen–Trail of Roses, by Trail City. O-Cassel, Louis and Cassel, Pamela J, B-Pamela J Cassel & Louis Cassel (CA), $11,232.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 11-7.
|12—
|BIG PACKAGE, g, 4, Big Brown–Mia’s First, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Carney, Sean and Donk, David G, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $51,700.
|9—
|Artemus Citylimits, g, 4, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $18,800.
|11—
|Turn of Events, c, 4, Hard Spun–Srikinglybeautiful, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 2019 OBSJUN; $47,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-James Politano, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (fm)
|CD, 9TH, ALW, $91,458, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-7.
|7—
|AMENDMENT NINETEEN, f, 3, Constitution–Littlebitabling, by Carson City. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Juddmonte, B-Angie Gail Moore (MD), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $38,920.
|3—
|Bees and Honey, f, 3, Union Rags–Wickedly Smart, by Smart Strike. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck) and Rosen, Andrew, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & AR Enterprises, Inc (KY), $25,400.
|6—
|Lady Traveler, f, 3, Quality Road–Ask the Question, by Silver Deputy. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Ballantyne, John A, Freeman, William T and Valdes, Michael, B-Hidden Brook Farm,Candy Meadows LLC&Chris Swann (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|DMR, 1ST, AOC, $74,500, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 11-7.
|6—
|RED KING, h, 7, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $44,400.
|2—
|Midnight Tea Time, g, 6, Midnight Lute–It’s Tea Time, by Dynaformer. O-Bella Cavello Stables LLC, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $14,800.
|5—
|Lure Him In, g, 4, Khozan–Alluring Lady, by Indygo Shiner. O-David A Bernsen LLC, Anderson, Robert W, Fetkin, Robert, Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Sawyer, Susan B and Susi, Jess, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 2:15 1/5 (fm)
|DMR, 3RD, AOC, $74,480, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-7.
|2—
|BEER CAN MAN, c, 3, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $45,600.
|4—
|Commander (FR), g, 4, War Command–Dance Toupie (FR), by Dansili (GB). O-Sinnott Family Trust, B-Mathieu Daguzan-Garros & Bihari B Modi (FR), $15,200.
|6—
|Into the Sunrise, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $61,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-7.
|5—
|KISS THE GIRL, f, 4, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Feargal Lynch, $35,880.
|12—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $11,960.
|9—
|Misty Taste, f, 4, Verrazano–Yes It’s Pink, by Yes It’s True. O-Jessica Nicole Wilson, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, AOC, $61,466, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-7.
|5—
|LENNY K, g, 3, Den’s Legacy–Circular Logic, by Street Boss. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $34,920.
|7—
|Richiesinthehouse, g, 7, Sidney’s Candy–Streamin Heat, by Bring the Heat. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-Richard Ravin (IL), $11,640.
|4—
|Spite Store, g, 3, Speightster–Wicked Speed, by Macho Uno. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $55,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Chris Howard, B-Hartmut H Malluche & Silesia Farm (KY), $6,402.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, ALW, $55,470, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-7.
|6—
|DREIDEL, f, 3, Curlin–Twirl (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($550,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $32,512.
|8—
|Sweet Serenade, f, 3, Tonalist–Maya Strike, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Carolyn K Friedberg, B-R S Evans (KY), $10,837.
|5—
|Transient (GB), f, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Autumn Leaves (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-B. Sangster & Freynestown Stud (GB), $5,960.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $48,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-7.
|2—
|DOC AMSTER, c, 4, Midshipman–Gabeira, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($10,000 ’17 KEENOV; $115,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Russell Staggs, B-Robert V LaPenta (KY), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $27,600.
|3—
|Pudding, g, 6, Two Step Salsa–Jozi’s Turn, by Johannesburg. ($10,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Elizabeth L Dobles, B-JSL Thoroughbreds (FL), $11,520.
|6—
|Gatsby, g, 3, Brethren–Star Recruit, by Aldebaran. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2F, 11-7.
|9—
|FOLLOW ME MOM, m, 6, Corfu–It’s Me Mom, by Put It Back. O-Michael Mullings, B-Susan M Green & Pamela A Moreira (FL), T-Micheal Mullings, J-Gaddiel A. Martinez, $27,600.
|6—
|The Great Kath, m, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–Going Low, by War Chant. O-Newman, Richard and Sweezey, J Kent, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (FL), $9,200.
|2—
|War Star, m, 5, Revolutionary–Grazettes Muchacha, by D’wildcat. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Bill Rasco (FL), $4,600.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $45,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-7.
|1—
|HAPPY CONSTITUTION, f, 3, Constitution–Get an Eye Full, by Cape Town. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Elena Racing, Inc, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-J.C. Diaz, Jr., $27,000.
|3—
|Twilight, m, 5, Will Take Charge–Elope, by Gone West. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|6—
|Elusive Molly, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Humor Me Molly, by Distorted Humor. ($110,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Ed Frady, B-Godolphin, Burden Creek Farm &Clifton Farm, LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $42,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-7.
|7—
|JUROR NUMBER FOUR, f, 3, Into Mischief–Tasha’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($100,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Classic Thoroughbred XXIX (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $24,000.
|5—
|Factorintheheat, f, 4, The Factor–Wood Not, by Kissin Kris. O-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc and Triple Tree Stable, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $8,000.
|1—
|Hufflepuff, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Magical Point, by Point Given. ($15,000 ’17 FTMDEC; $10,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Mario Serey, Jr, B-Finale Farm & Mr & Mrs David Moose (MD), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 7TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-6.
|3—
|TONALTALITARIAN, g, 4, Tonalist–Naples Gold, by Langfuhr. O-Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, B-Cimarron TTT Farms, LLC (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Richard E. Eramia, $24,021.
|6—
|J B’s Legacy, c, 3, Den’s Legacy–Inca Miss, by Kipling. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-JT Stables, LLC (OK), $9,027.
|8—
|Willy Special Cats, g, 4, Special Rate–Pinwheel, by Kingmambo. ($9,500 2019 TEXAPR). O-Catttts Family Racing, LLC, B-Theophilus Adams Scales Jr &Charley Deonta Adams Scales (OK), $5,232.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $39,340, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-7.
|4—
|FREEPORT JOE, g, 4, English Channel–Winds of March (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($2,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Larry Odbert, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Gloria Haley, J-Assael Espinoza, $24,180.
|5—
|Gallant Warren, g, 4, Gallant Son–Cichetari Miss, by With Approval. O-Bellasis, Tim, Brogan, Patrick, O’Leary, Timothy Francis and Tschanz, Cassandra A, B-Warren T McGrath (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Black Caspian (IRE), g, 4, Dark Angel (IRE)–Catch the Sea (IRE), by Barathea (IRE). O-Charles, Ronald L., and Gordon, Samuel, B-Al Wasmiyah Farm (IRE), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 11-6.
|4—
|FORESTDUNGONE, g, 6, Dunkirk–Forest Whispers, by Forestry. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Mark Hixson (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Richard E. Eramia, $20,094.
|7—
|Old Sot, h, 5, Uncle Mo–Tipsy, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Silvia Castillo, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $6,698.
|8—
|Johan Zoffani (IRE), g, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Plying, by Hard Spun. (24,000EUR ’18 TATIRE). O-Puryear, Jeffry L and Puryear, Julie, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $3,684.
|Winning Time: 1:30 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 4TH, AOC, $33,202, 2YO, 1M, 11-6.
|1—
|IL CAPITANO, c, 2, Air Force Blue–Excelente (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-DeMaio, John and Homme, Eric, B-Summerhill Stud (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|6—
|As Amatter of Fact, c, 2, Union Rags–Tiz a Tommy Town, by Speightstown. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|5—
|Highland Ghost, c, 2, Shaman Ghost–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 11-6.
|5—
|MORGAN COUNTY, g, 8, Vinemeister–Tank It Like That, by Tank. O-Cristina V Mosby, B-Michael Rife (WV), T-Vernon Greaves, J-Victor Rodriguez, $19,096.
|7—
|Zep, g, 6, Limehouse–Nashi, by E Dubai. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $6,160.
|3—
|Rocket Sound, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Candle of Gold, by Fiber Sonde. O-Manolo Mangual, B-Dennis L Bybee (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :53 3/5 (ft)
