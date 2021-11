North American Allowance Results Nov. 8

MVR, 8TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-8.

8—

BISCUITS AND GRITS, g, 3, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $19,620.

11—

Kissinger, g, 3, Tapiture–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $6,540.

3—

Beat the Dealer, g, 3, Senor Amigo–Apple of My Eye, by Indygo Shiner. O-W John Bourke, B-W John Bourke (OH), $3,270.