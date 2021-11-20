North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 20

|CHILUKKI S. (G3), CD, $300,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-20.
|7—
|OBLIGATORY, f, 3, Curlin–Uno Duo, by Macho Uno. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $181,900.
|3—
|Matera, f, 4, Tapit–Miss Macy Sue, by Trippi. ($1,400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Albaugh Family Stables LLC (KY), $59,000.
|4—
|Miss Bigly, m, 5, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $29,500.
|Also Ran: Pass the Plate, Sally’s Curlin, She Can’t Sing, Princess Causeway.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 9 1/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.70, 4.80.
|RED SMITH S. (G2), AQU, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 11-20.
|4—
|SERVE THE KING (GB), h, 5, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|7—
|Channel Cat, h, 6, English Channel–Carnival Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Soldier Rising (GB), g, 3, Frankel (GB)–Sahrawi (GER), by Pivotal (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Bailey, Morris, Wonder Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), $24,000.
|Also Ran: No Word, Shamrocket, Corelli, Sanctuary City, Value Engineering, Price Talk, Tide of the Sea.
|Winning Time: 2:16 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, HF.
|Odds: 2.05, 4.80, 3.35.
|NATIVE DIVER S. (G3), DMR, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-20.
|5—
|AZUL COAST, c, 4, Super Saver–Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $320,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Pegram, Michael E, Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|8—
|Kiss Today Goodbye, c, 4, Cairo Prince–Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($150,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-John Sondereker, B-Debmar Stables (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Eight Rings, c, 4, Empire Maker–Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. ($520,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Coolmore Stud, Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC and Starlight Racing (Lessee), B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Bal Harbour, Ax Man, Established.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 3.20, 6.50, 1.00.
Leave a Reply