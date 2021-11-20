North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 20

RED SMITH S. (G2), AQU, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 11-20.

4—

SERVE THE KING (GB), h, 5, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.

7—

Channel Cat, h, 6, English Channel–Carnival Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $40,000.

3—

Soldier Rising (GB), g, 3, Frankel (GB)–Sahrawi (GER), by Pivotal (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Bailey, Morris, Wonder Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), $24,000.

Also Ran: No Word, Shamrocket, Corelli, Sanctuary City, Value Engineering, Price Talk, Tide of the Sea.

Winning Time: 2:16 3/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, NK, HF.