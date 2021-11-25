North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 25

FALLS CITY S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-25.

4—

ENVOUTANTE, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $305,520.

6—

Bonny South, f, 4, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $99,200.

7—

Audrey’s Time, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), $49,600.

Also Ran: Army Wife, High Regard, Crystal Ball.

Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (sy)

Margins: 6, 3HF, 1 1/4.