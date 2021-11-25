North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 25

|FALLS CITY S.
(G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-25.
|4—
|ENVOUTANTE, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $305,520.
|6—
|Bonny South, f, 4, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $99,200.
|7—
|Audrey’s Time, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), $49,600.
|Also Ran: Army Wife, High Regard, Crystal Ball.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 6, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.60, 21.50.
|
