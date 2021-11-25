November 26, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 25

November 25, 2021

FALLS CITY S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-25.
4—ENVOUTANTE, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $305,520.
6—Bonny South, f, 4, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $99,200.
7—Audrey’s Time, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), $49,600.
Also Ran: Army Wife, High Regard, Crystal Ball.
Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (sy)
Margins: 6, 3HF, 1 1/4.
Odds: 2.70, 1.60, 21.50.
 
RED CARPET H. (G3), DMR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 11-25.
3—NEIGE BLANCHE (FR), f, 4, Anodin (IRE)–Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, De Seroux, Laura, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde, B-Ecurie Du Sud (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
2—Luck, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Gold Round (IRE), by Caerleon. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $20,000.
5—Nicest (IRE), f, 3, American Pharoah–Chicquita (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Katsumi Yoshida, B-Coolmore (IRE), $12,000.
Also Ran: England’s Rose, Single Soul (GB).
Winning Time: 2:15 2/5 (fm)
Margins: HD, HF, 3/4.
Odds: 11.40, 0.30, 6.50.

