North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 26

HOLLYWOOD TURF CUP S. (G2), DMR, $251,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 11-26.

3—

SAY THE WORD, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $150,000.

6—

Acclimate, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC, Bartlett, Brooke, Bartlett, Ryan, Goritz, Michael and Tevelde, Kenneth A, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA), $50,000.

2—

Friar’s Road, c, 4, Quality Road–My Sugar Bear, by Giant’s Causeway. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $30,000.

Also Ran: Award Winner, Rockemperor (IRE), Cupid’s Claws, Astronaut.

Winning Time: 2:27 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 1, NK, NK.