North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 27

|HOLLYWOOD DERBY (G1), DMR, $404,500, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 11-27.
|2—
|BEYOND BRILLIANT, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. ($200,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll, John D Fielding& Robert L Tribbett (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $240,000.
|14—
|Santin, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Sentiero Italia, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $80,000.
|3—
|Cathkin Peak (IRE), g, 3, Alhebayeb (IRE)–Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). (EUR17,000 ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Sterling Stables LLC, and Nentwig, Michael, B- G. Kinch (IRE), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Public Sector (GB), Subconscious, Zoffarelli (IRE), Flashiest, Sifting Sands (GB), Hudson Ridge, Camp Hope, It Can Be Done, Dicey Mo Chara (GB), Team Merchants, In Effect.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 10.90, 17.70, 7.10.
|LONG ISLAND S. (G3), AQU, $400,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 11-27.
|7—
|MUTAMAKINA (GB), m, 5, Nathaniel (IRE)–Joshua’s Princess (GB), by Danehill. (100,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Al Shira’aa Farms, B-Widgham Stud (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Dylan Davis, $220,000.
|5—
|Candy Flower, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Zucchini Flower, by Flower Alley. O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-Albert Frassetto (KY), $80,000.
|4—
|La Dragontea (GB), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–La Concorde (FR), by Sadler’s Wells. O-Rosemont Stud, B-Bartisan Racing Ltd (GB), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Luck Money, Sorrel (IRE), Harajuku (IRE), Orglandes (FR).
|Winning Time: 2:28 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 22.20, 2.80.
|GOLDEN ROD S. (G2), CD, $400,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 11-27.
|7—
|DREAM LITH, f, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Elle Sueno, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $240,455.
|6—
|Yuugiri, f, 2, Shackleford–Yuzuru, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Yoshihara, Tsunebumi and Sekie, B-Sekie Yoshihara & Tsunebumi Yoshihara (KY), $78,050.
|4—
|Sandstone, f, 2, Street Sense–Seattle Shimmer, by Seattle Slew. ($165,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Mark Stansell & Cindy Stansell (KY), $39,025.
|Also Ran: Famed, Secret Oath, Code for Success, Cancel This, Hal’s Dream.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3 1/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 9.10, 8.30, 0.80.
|KENTUCKY JOCKEY CLUB S. (G2), CD, $400,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-27.
|8—
|SMILE HAPPY, c, 2, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $234,410.
|1—
|Classic Causeway, c, 2, Giant’s Causeway–Private World, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M, B-Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M Cooper Family Living Trust (KY), $76,100.
|10—
|White Abarrio, c, 2, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $38,050.
|Also Ran: Ben Diesel, Howling Time, Vivar, Call Me Midnight, Red Knobs, Guntown, Texas Red Hot, Ready Pursuit.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 2 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 4.80, 1.40, 6.70.
|SEABISCUIT H. (G2), DMR, $251,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|2—
|FIELD PASS, c, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($37,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Mark Brown Grier (MD), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Umberto Rispoli, $150,000.
|7—
|Sacred Life (FR), r, 6, Siyouni (FR)–Knyazhna (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (€50,000 ’16 ARQAUG). O-Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Bethlehem Stables, B-Mr. Victor Timoshenko & Mr. Andriy Milovanov (FR), $50,000.
|1—
|Indian Peak, g, 4, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Majestic Eagle, Flop Shot (IRE), Bob and Jackie, Lambeau.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 3.50, 0.90, 28.10.
|KENNEDY ROAD S. (G2), WO, $156,780, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-27.
|5—
|PINK LLOYD, g, 9, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $98,501.
|6—
|Richiesinthehouse, g, 7, Sidney’s Candy–Streamin Heat, by Bring the Heat. O-Formal Racing Stable, B-Richard Ravin (IL), $27,361.
|4—
|Clayton, g, 4, Bodemeister–Smarthalf, by Smart Strike. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lanni Bloodstock LLC and Plouffe, Daniel, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $16,417.
|Also Ran: Tap It to Win, Red River Rebel, Souper Stonehenge, Lenny K, Smokin’ Jay.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.70, 7.55, 5.40.
|JIMMY DURANTE S. (G3), DMR, $103,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 11-27.
|3—
|TEZZARAY (GB), f, 2, Bated Breath (GB)–Amber Queen (IRE), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). (17,000gns ’19 TATDEC; 22,000GBP ’20 GUKPRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger H, B-Lady Richard Wellesley (GB), T-Peter Miller, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,000.
|1—
|Awake At Midnyte, f, 2, Nyquist–Midnight Union, by Union Rags. ($190,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $320,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Forty Oaks (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Toeris, f, 2, Tourist–Sutil (BRZ), by Redattore (BRZ). O-Team Valor International and Barber, Gary, B-Team Valor International & Gary Barber (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Helens Well (IRE), Liam’s Dove, Travel Smart, Virulente (FR), Miss Bellatrix, Half Past Twelve, Sparkle Blue, Reem Zabeel (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, HD.
|Odds: 3.10, 7.80, 45.70.
|BERKELEY H. (G3), GG, $100,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-27.
|6—
|FREEPORT JOE, g, 4, English Channel–Winds of March (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($2,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Larry Odbert, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Gloria Haley, J-Assael Espinoza, $60,000.
|3—
|Camino Del Paraiso, g, 8, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), $20,000.
|2—
|Sash (GB), g, 5, Oasis Dream (GB)–Surcingle, by Empire Maker. (320,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Big Fish, Jungle Cry, Extra Hope, Wine and Whisky.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 10.10, 1.90, 4.40.
