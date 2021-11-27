North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 27

KENTUCKY JOCKEY CLUB S. (G2), CD, $400,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-27.

8—

SMILE HAPPY, c, 2, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $234,410.

1—

Classic Causeway, c, 2, Giant’s Causeway–Private World, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M, B-Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M Cooper Family Living Trust (KY), $76,100.

10—

White Abarrio, c, 2, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $38,050.

Also Ran: Ben Diesel, Howling Time, Vivar, Call Me Midnight, Red Knobs, Guntown, Texas Red Hot, Ready Pursuit.

Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 1/4, 2 3/4, HF.