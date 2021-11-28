North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 28

|MATRIARCH S. (G1), DMR, $400,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 11-28.
|6—
|REGAL GLORY, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Mary’s Follies, by More Than Ready. ($925,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Peter M Brant, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $240,000.
|5—
|Zofelle (IRE), m, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Height of Elegance (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (27,000gns ’19 TATJUL). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-Fullbury & Minch Bloodstock (IRE), $80,000.
|1—
|Princess Grace, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Masquerade, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Moore, Susan and John, B-John Moore & Susan Moore (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Viadera (GB), Fast Jet Court (BRZ), Bodhicitta (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 1, NO.
|Odds: 1.60, 7.40, 1.50.
|FALL HIGHWEIGHT H. (G3), AQU, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-28.
|4—
|HOPEFUL TREASURE, r, 4, Oxbow–Elle Special, by Giant’s Causeway. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael L. Catalano, Jr., J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $110,000.
|2—
|Green Light Go, c, 4, Hard Spun–Light Green, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Chateau, g, 6, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Wendell Fong, War Tocsin, Sir Alfred James, Smooth B, Rough Entry.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 18.00, 5.10, 2.90.
|GREY S. (G3), WO, $136,553, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-28.
|10—
|GOD OF LOVE, c, 2, Cupid–No Wonder, by Three Wonders. ($77,000 ’19 KEENOV; $9,000 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $84,369.
|3—
|Ironstone, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), $28,123.
|7—
|On Thin Ice, c, 2, More Than Ready–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. O-D J Stable LLC, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), $11,718.
|Also Ran: Churchtown, Heat Merchant, Hicksy, Be Like Clint, International, Stowaway, Shamateur.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 4.80, 5.05, 11.55.
|MAZARINE S. (G3), WO, $122,180, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 11-28.
|3—
|MRS. BARBARA, f, 2, Bodemeister–Destroy, by Housebuster. O-Spruce Stable, B-Jim Dandy Stable (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $70,308.
|6—
|Moira, f, 2, Ghostzapper–Devine Aida, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-X-Men Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and SF Racing LLC, B-Adena Springs (ON), $28,123.
|5—
|Guileful, f, 2, Cairo Prince–Shot Gun Pennie, by Speightstown. O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-William Thompson (KY), $11,718.
|Also Ran: Souper Hoity Toity, Sake (FR), Queen Judith, Kanta, Chocolateaddiction, Aubrieta.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 2.
|Odds: 4.60, 1.15, 66.25.
|CECIL B. DEMILLE S. (G3), DMR, $102,500, 2YO, 1MT, 11-28.
|10—
|VERBAL, c, 2, Flintshire (GB)–Endless Chat, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $60,000.
|5—
|Barsabas, g, 2, Tale of the Cat–Indy’s Million, by A.P. Indy. ($22,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Drakos, Christopher and Hanson, Ryan, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Cabo Spirit, c, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($575,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Lottery Pick, Optimising (IRE), Derecho Dandy, Khantaro d’Oro, Stotland, Get Back Goldie, Groovy Huey.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 49.90, 8.80.
