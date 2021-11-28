North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 28

GREY S. (G3), WO, $136,553, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 11-28.

10—

GOD OF LOVE, c, 2, Cupid–No Wonder, by Three Wonders. ($77,000 ’19 KEENOV; $9,000 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $84,369.

3—

Ironstone, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), $28,123.

7—

On Thin Ice, c, 2, More Than Ready–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. O-D J Stable LLC, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), $11,718.

Also Ran: Churchtown, Heat Merchant, Hicksy, Be Like Clint, International, Stowaway, Shamateur.

Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, 1HF, HD.