North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 5

BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1), DMR, $920,000, 2YO, C/G, 1MT, 11-5.

1—

MODERN GAMES (IRE), c, 2, Dubawi (IRE)–Modern Ideals (GB), by New Approach (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (IRE), T-Charles Appleby, J-William T. Buick, $520,000.

4—

Tiz the Bomb, c, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $170,000.

6—

Mackinnon, c, 2, American Pharoah–Scat Means Go, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $285,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kenney, Dave, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $90,000.

Also Ran: Grafton Street, Dakota Gold, Slipstream, Stolen Base, Portfolio Company, Coinage, Dubawi Legend (IRE), Great Max (IRE), Glounthaune (IRE), Credibility.

Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, NK, HD.