November 8, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 7

November 7, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

NASHUA S. (G3), BEL, $150,000, 2YO, 1M, 11-7.
1—ROCKEFELLER, c, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance to Bristol, by Speightstown. ($750,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.
5—Cooke Creek, c, 2, Uncle Mo–Genre, by Bernardini. O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $30,000.
2—Judge Davis, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Mylitta, by Sky Mesa. ($280,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Midnight Worker, Cairama, Speaking.
Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 2 3/4, 2 3/4.
Odds: 0.80, 9.20, 3.80.

