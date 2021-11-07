North American Graded Stakes Results Nov. 7

NASHUA S. (G3), BEL, $150,000, 2YO, 1M, 11-7.

1—

ROCKEFELLER, c, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance to Bristol, by Speightstown. ($750,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.

5—

Cooke Creek, c, 2, Uncle Mo–Genre, by Bernardini. O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $30,000.

2—

Judge Davis, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Mylitta, by Sky Mesa. ($280,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), $18,000.

Also Ran: Midnight Worker, Cairama, Speaking.

Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 2 3/4, 2 3/4.