North American Maiden Winners Nov. 19

Bayern–Escapee by Street Sense; GLORIOUS BUSINESS, c, 2, GP, Mcl 35000, 11-18, a5f, :58 2/5. B-Michael E. Pegram, Karl Watson & Paul Weitman (KY.). $22,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Carpe Diem–Silverbulletfolly by Vindication; RIDGEPOINTE, c, 2, CD, Mcl 30000, 11-19, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Bedouin Bloodstock, LLC (KY.). $60,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Classic Empire–Rever de Vous by Distorted Humor; ROCKET DAWG, c, 2, CD, Msw, 11-19, 7f, 1:22 4/5. B-Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY.). $185,000 ’19 KEENOV; $375,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Exaggerator–After the Applause (SP$252,753), by Lost Soldier; AXXERATOR, g, 2, LRL, Mcl 16000, 11-19, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Hal Snowden Jr. & Exaggerator Syndicate (KY.). $17,000 ’19 KEENOV; $27,000 ’20 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Like What I See (MSW$338,092).

Fed Biz–Tourmaline (MSW$266,870), by Kafwain; BIZYMALINE, f, 2, WO, Moc 25000, 11-18, 1m 70y, 1:46 3/5. B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON.).

Five Iron–Laven’s Lil Dahl by Don’t Get Mad; BUDDY REAUX, g, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-18, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-David Thomas Rogers (AR.).

Frankel (GB)–Royal Decree by Street Cry (IRE); SKIMS (GB), f, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 3/5. B-Andrew Rosen (GB.). *1/2 to War Decree (G2$312,085).

Friesan Fire–Jemilyn (MSW$449,703), by Good and Tough; GIMME A JAMESON, g, 2, PEN, Mcl 16000, 11-19, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA.). $7,500 ’20 FTMYRL.

Kantharos–Levetta by Violence; LEVIOSA, f, 2, GP, Mcl 35000, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Brent Burns & CoCo Equine (KY.). $9,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Klimt–Pieria by Atticus; SKYLAR’S LADY, f, 2, LRL, Mcl 16000, 11-18, 7f, 1:27 . B-Midwest Thoroughbreds (FL.). *1/2 to One Smokin’ Lady (G1P$283,620) *1/2 to Kroy (G2P$497,390).

Medaglia d’Oro–Mo’ Green (G3$279,420), by Uncle Mo; HA’ PENNY, f, 2, GP, Msw, 11-19, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-D.J. Stable & Godolphin (KY.). $50,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Medaglia d’Oro–Angela Renee (G1$578,250), by Bernardini; GILDED AGE, c, 2, CD, Msw, 11-19, 1 1/16m, 1:44 2/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $600,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Midnight Storm–Dia de Encanta by Harlan’s Holiday; OPEN TIL MIDNIGHT, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 3/5. B-CJC Racing, LLC (NY.). $6,000 ’20 FTKFEB; $47,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $30,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Mineshaft–Fey by Flower Alley; VISION BOARD, c, 2, AQU, Mcl 40000, 11-18, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC & 3 C Stable LLC (NY.). $15,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $40,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Mohaymen–Calle Vista by Pleasantly Perfect; J ZERTZ, f, 2, PEN, Mcl 16000, 11-17, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Foundations Farm (KY.). $18,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Mshawish–Zadina by Malibu Moon; ZAWISH, f, 2, CD, Msw, 11-18, 7f, 1:24 3/5. B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Munnings–To the Nines by Super Saver; G MUNNING, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-19, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Clark Brewster & Gold Square, LLC (NY.). $50,000 ’19 KEENOV; $90,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $275,000 2021 FTFGUL.

Passion for Action–Dreaminofcarmela C by Gottcha Gold; DREAMINOFPASSION, f, 2, WO, Mcl 15000, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Practical Joke–Popstar by Medaglia d’Oro; DOCTOR NASH, c, 2, CD, Mcl 50000, 11-18, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-Lauren West, Val A. Henson & Potomac Bloodstock LLC (KY.). $135,000 ’20 FTKOCT.

Quality Road–Moulin de Mougin (G2$313,660), by Curlin; SPICER, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 3/5. B-Ran Jan Racing, Inc. (KY.). $300,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Run Away and Hide–Texit by Tapit; GHOSTED GIRL, f, 2, TUP, Moc 30000, 11-19, 6 1/2f, 1:17 3/5. B-Robert S. West Jr. & Michael Riordan (KY.).

Shakin It Up–Cash No Credit by West by West; SHAKE EM LOOSE, c, 2, LRL, Mcl 16000, 11-19, 7f, 1:26 1/5. B-Pillar Property Services Inc. (KY.). $1,000 ’20 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Praying for Cash (G3$429,260) *1/2 to Credit Report (SP$428,674).

Speightstown–Glory Gal by Honour and Glory; TOWN BOY, c, 2, DMR, Mcl 32000, 11-19, 6f, 1:12 . B-Mary A. Sullivan (KY.). $40,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Tapit–Brookys Star by Giant’s Causeway; BROOKYS TAPIT, g, 2, GG, Mcl 20000, 11-19, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Jethorse LLC (CA.).

Time Bandit–Sack O Rocks by Buzzy’s Gold; WON DAY, f, 2, DED, Msw, 11-18, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA.).

Tonalist–Rapid Rhythm (MSW$279,437), by Successful Appeal; NEW GINYA, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 2/5. B-Robert S. Evans (NY.). $25,000 ’20 KEESEP; $250,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Uncaptured–Sing That Song by Songandaprayer; I’LL FINISH, c, 2, GP, Mcl 35000, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-David Melin & Eddie Plesa (FL.). *1/2 to Brave Dave (G3$300,100).

Unified–Clear Sailing by Empire Maker; MISHPACHAH, f, 2, DED, Msw, 11-19, 6 1/2f, 1:22 . B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA.).

Curlin–Wapi (CHI) (champion in Chile 2015-20), by Scat Daddy; CONQUER THE WORLD, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 11-18, 1 3/16mT, 1:55 1/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation & Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.). $1,500,000 ’19 FTSAUG.

Dominus–Pier Sixty Six by Cozzene; MASTER THIS, g, 3, CT, Msw, 11-17, 6 1/2f, 1:21 . B-Hector Alcalde (WV.). $11,000 ’18 FTMDEC. *1/2 to Paco Smart (MSW$309,446).

Firing Line–Red River Jane by Street Cry (IRE); NEEDACARCALLLOUIE, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 11-17, 7f, 1:31 . B-Bruce G. Tackett (KY.). $150,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $24,000 ’19 KEEJAN.

Firing Line–Ever Nice (ARG) (G2), by Mutakddim; OSCARETTE, f, 3, CD, Msw, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Clearsky Farms (KY.). $50,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $210,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Grazen–Wonderfulaliciaann by Tiz Wonderful; WINTER STAR, f, 3, TUP, Mcl 5000, 11-18, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Rising Star Farm LLC (CA.). $5,500 ’19 FTCYRL.

Honor Code–It Tiz (MSW$260,183), by Tiznow; THE HONORABLE ONE, c, 3, PEN, Msw, 11-17, 1m 70y, 1:41 4/5. B-Branch Thoroughbreds (KY.). $600,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to It Tiz Well (G1$1,130,840).

Jimmy Creed–Tiza Cowgirl by Tiznow; TIZAFEELIN, f, 3, CD, Mcl 50000, 11-19, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Kimberly Crabtree & Danny Wills (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Oak Trees Dancing by Forestry; CONTROL FUNCTION, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 11-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 4/5. B-Larry B. Taylor, Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $190,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Laoban–Fingers Crossed by Elusive Quality; LA FAMILIA, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Joe R. Cowles & Emily Cowles (KY.). $23,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Liam’s Map–Hand Crafted by Mineshaft; HIGH SPEED STEF, f, 3, GP, Msw, 11-18, a5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-W. S. Farish (KY.). $85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Sevier ($473,431).

Majestic City–Gwithian by Street Sense; DORISTO, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 11-17, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Clark O. Brewster (KY.). $10,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Mark Valeski–Predictress by Vicar; VALERIE VALESKI, f, 3, HAW, Mcl 5000, 11-19, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $3,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Three Day Rush (MSW$266,898).

Mr. Sidney–Allegheny Red by Roanoke; NOBLE EL SID, g, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 11-18, 6 1/2f, 1:24 . B-Dr. & Mrs. E. C. Lowry (WV.). *1/2 to Allegheny Jack (MSP$368,596).

Musketier (GER)–Kitten’s Top Cat by Kitten’s Joy; US SECOND CUTE PIE, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-19, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Silent Name (JPN)–Mariko by Orientate; MURCIELAGO, g, 3, WO, Mcl 7500, 11-18, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Ken Mah (ON.).

Speightstown–Successful Luck by Successful Appeal; BAGBOSS, c, 3, CD, Msw, 11-18, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Maribeth Sandford (KY.).

The Big Beast–Almost a Valentine by High Cotton; TWICE TOO MANY, g, 3, GP, Msw, 11-19, 5 1/2f, 1:04 1/5. B-Ocala Stud (FL.). *1/2 to Patternrecognition (G1$1,012,325).

Vancouver (AUS)–Banyan Street by Gone West; PRIDDIS, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-18, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Chancey Mill Farm, Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY.). $10,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $90,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Carpe Diem–Some Temper by War Front; COMBATING, g, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 11-17, 1m 70y, 1:44 . B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY.).

Custom for Carlos–Lost My Halo by Forest Camp; CAMP HALO, f, 4, DED, Mcl 5000, 11-17, 5f, 1:01 4/5. B-Majestic Farms, LLC (LA.).

Honor Code–Celebrate Now by Street Cry (IRE); DAY OF HONOR, g, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 11-17, 6 1/2f, 1:22 . B-Burleson Farm, Sequel Thoroughbreds & McKenzie Bloodstock (KY.). $130,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Master Rick–Sharp Tina by Sharp Humor; TINA’S SONG, f, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 11-17, 7f, 1:31 . B-John D. McKee (WV.).

Take Charge Indy–Squaw Valley by Indian Charlie; OPUS EQUUS, g, 4, CD, Mcl 15000, 11-18, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Joan Wilmarth & Anthony Grey LLC (NY.). $55,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $15,000 ’18 OBSJAN. *1/2 to Petrocelli (SP$334,778).

Verrazano–Bamboo Dream by Finality; DURITZ, c, 4, DED, Mcl 5000, 11-18, 5f, 1:01 3/5. B-Brad Auger (KY.). $17,000 ’18 FTKFEB.