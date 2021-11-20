North American Maiden Winners Nov. 20

Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Ransom the Kitten (champion in Pue), by Kitten’s Joy; BRAZIL NUT, c, 2, CD, Mcl 15000, 11-20, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $7,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Classic Empire–Consecrate by Pulpit; SACRED BEAUTY, f, 2, GG, Mcl 8000, 11-20, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY.). $80,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Congrats–Nocturne by Giant’s Causeway; HIP HIP HOORAY, c, 2, MVR, Msw, 11-20, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Eric Heyman (OH.).

Creative Cause–Cinnamon Lass by Conduit (IRE); VEXEDNRELAXED, f, 2, AQU, Mcl 50000, 11-20, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Runnymede Farm Inc. & Peter J. Callahan (KY.). $9,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $30,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Cupid–Cherryblossommiss by Langfuhr; SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT, f, 2, CD, Mcl 15000, 11-20, 1 1/16m, 1:47 4/5. B-Michael T. Barnett (KY.). $6,000 ’19 KEENOV; $10,000 ’20 FTKFEB.

Empire Maker–Double Tapped by Tapit; EMPIRE GAL, f, 2, DMR, Msw, 11-20, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Bridlewood Farm (FL.). *1/2 to Majestic Eagle (G3$387,129).

Fort Larned–Island Storm by Langfuhr; HOTLINE TO HEAVEN, f, 2, GP, Mcl 12500, 11-20, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Ian Parsard (FL.). $2,500 ’20 OBSJAN.

Jimmy Creed–Beauty for Ashes by City Place; SOUP SPOON, g, 2, WO, Mcl 15000, 11-19, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc., Karen Dodd & Greg Dodd (IN.). $26,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Medaglia d’Oro–Cavorting (MG1$2,063,000), by Bernardini; LA CRETE, f, 2, CD, Msw, 11-20, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Clairiere (G1$1,290,992).

Midshipman–Cato Major (SP$270,539), by E Dubai; CATO’S LADY, f, 2, RP, Msw, 11-19, 7f, 1:26 3/5. B-Michael R Whitelaw (KY.).

Mo Tom–Montana Miss by Mineshaft; GOTMY MO JO WORKIN, g, 2, DED, Msw, 11-20, 6 1/2f, 1:20 4/5. B-Jim Montgomery & Natalie Montgomery (LA.). $3,500 ’20 ESLYRL.

Mohaymen–Alseera by Distorted Humor; PRECIOUS INSIGHT, f, 2, DMR, Msw, 11-19, 1mT, 1:37 4/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.). $70,000 ’20 FTCYRL.

Mohaymen–Mayakoba by War Chant; WIN FOR THE MONEY, c, 2, WO, Msw, 11-20, 7f, 1:23 1/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $95,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $350,000 2021 FTFGUL.

Outflanker–Gracie’s Hero by Great Notion; MAMA G’S WISH, f, 2, LRL, Mcl 25000, 11-20, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-No Guts No Glory Farm (MD.).

Runhappy–East India by Mizzen Mast; DAME JOVIALE, f, 2, CD, Msw, 11-20, 7f, 1:24 . B-Robert B. Tillyer & Eric Buckley (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEENOV. *1/2 to Ete Indien (G2$408,406).

Silent Name (JPN)–Set to Dance by Distorted Humor; STREGA, f, 2, WO, Moc 40000, 11-20, 1 1/16m, 1:45 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON.). $10,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Tapiture–Zucca by Read the Footnotes; LIFE IS GREAT, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-20, 7f, 1:24 3/5. B-EVS Corp (FL.). *1/2 to Sadie Lady (G1P$412,232).

Tourist–Fancy Boss by Street Boss; UNREAL, c, 2, GG, Msw, 11-20, 5fT, :57 2/5. B-Jason Hall and Brady Broussard (KY.).

Twirling Candy–Mount Kellett by Empire Maker; STANLEY MARKET, f, 2, CD, Mcl 30000, 11-20, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-St George Farm LLC (KY.).

Uncaptured–Deposit Only by Put It Back; DIGNIFIED, f, 2, GP, Mcl 50000, 11-20, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Tracy Pinchin (FL.). *1/2 to Jackson (G3$485,195).

Union Jackson–Nicole’s Miss El by Eltish; UNIQUE UNIONS, g, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-20, 6f, 1:12 . B-Larry F. Botting (NY.). $20,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $60,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $60,000 2021 FTMTYO.

War Front–Azaelia (FR) by Turtle Bowl (IRE); FORT WASHINGTON, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-20, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 2/5. B-Joseph Allen, LLC & White Birch Farm, Inc. (KY.).

Air Force Blue–More Than Sweet by More Than Ready; FOR EVER OURS, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 11-20, a5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Lakland Farm (KY.). $45,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Big Bad Leroybrown–Grasp by Souvenir Copy; WONDERFULWONDERFUL, f, 3, GG, Mcl 5000, 11-20, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Eduardo Rich (CA.).

Big Blue Kitten–Dynaqueen by Dynaformer; DYNABLUE, g, 3, HAW, Msw, 11-20, 1mT, 1:41 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Magical Affair by Giant’s Causeway; MAGIC RIDE, f, 3, WO, Msw, 11-20, 7f, 1:23 . B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON.).

Congrats–Mazucambera by Milwaukee Brew; TIPYOURHATTOTHAT, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 11-20, 1 1/16m, 1:44 1/5. B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON.). $75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $40,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Full Salute (MSW$482,945).

Fed Biz–Phoebe’s Court by Court Vision; FEDERAL COURT, f, 3, WO, Mcl 7500, 11-20, 6f, 1:12 . B-Debra Jean Ehrat (ON.). C$20,000 ’19 ONTAUG.

Flat Out–She’s a Fleet by Afleet Alex; TRINITY GOLD, g, 3, WO, Mcl 10000, 11-19, 1 1/16m, 1:46 2/5. B-Phoenix Rising Farms (ON.). C$60,000 ’19 ONTAUG.

Gem Heist–Dream Broker by Papa Clem; DREAM ROBBER, r, 3, DMR, Mcl 50000, 11-20, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Bob W. Grayson (CA.).

Ghostzapper–Safe Crossing by Stormy Atlantic; ROYNE, g, 3, AQU, Msw, 11-20, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-George Strawbridge Jr. (KY.).

Graydar–Fighter Wing by Empire Maker; GRAYWING, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 11-20, 6 1/2f, 1:16 2/5. B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY.). $9,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’19 FTMYRL. *1/2 to Glass Ceiling (SP$277,612).

Home of the Brave–So What by Afleet Alex; SO BRAVE, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-20, 1m, 1:43 . B-C. D. Ledges (OK.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Imagining–E Dubai’s Humor by E Dubai; BADGER TOOTH, g, 3, CT, Msw, 11-19, 1 1/16m, 1:49 3/5. B-Randy Ridgely (MD.). $10,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Pollard’s Vision–Harpers Princess by Kipling; HARPERS VISION, f, 3, RP, Mcl 7500, 11-20, 1m, 1:44 3/5. B-Larry Wilkerson (OK.).

Shanghai Bobby–Tory’s Triumph by Grand Appointment; SHANGHAI BROTHER, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-20, 6 1/2f, 1:22 2/5. B-World War IV Racing (LA.).

Speed Ring–Hope Is Back by Put It Back; HOPING FOR A RING, f, 3, WO, Mcl 5000, 11-20, 7f, 1:23 4/5. B-Bruno Schickedanz (FL.).

Tamayuz (GB)–Abama Lady by Mr. Greeley; PRINCE ABAMA (IRE), g, 3, DMR, Msw, 11-20, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 1/5. B-Mr T. Jones (IRE.). 29,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT.

Tapit–Jackpot Joanie by Giant’s Causeway; GODDARD, g, 3, RP, Msw, 11-19, 7f, 1:25 3/5. B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $250,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Tiznow–Tanglewood Tale by Tale of the Cat; TIZ THE TALE, c, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 11-20, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Avanti Stable (NY.). $130,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $375,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Astrology–Mountain Bonfire by Mt. Livermore; ATRANI, g, 4, CT, Mcl 12500, 11-19, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Schiano Racing Inc. (WV.).

Paynter–Isle of Wonder by Tiz Wonderful; BROCK ON BY, g, 4, RP, Mcl 25000, 11-19, 1mT, 1:39 2/5. B-G. Duignan, W. Duignan, VisionThoroughbreds, B. Pieratt & P. Pieratt (KY.). $27,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Speightstown–Embellishment (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); ASTROTURF, g, 4, GP, Mcl 25000, 11-20, a1m 70y, 1:43 3/5. B-Bridlewood Farm (FL.).

Uncle Mo–Border Dispute by Boundary; ENCROACHMENT, g, 4, DMR, Msw, 11-20, 5fT, :56 3/5. B-Paget Bloodstock (KY.). *1/2 to Long Lashes (G3) *1/2 to Timeless Indy ($299,888) *1/2 to Bordini (SP$296,775) *1/2 to Combatant (G1$1,062,915).