North American Maiden Winners Nov. 24

Apriority–She’s Prado’s Idol (MSW$350,320), by Screen Idol; PRADO’S PRIORITY, g, 2, DED, Mcl 20000, 11-24, 5f, 1:00 4/5. B-Michele Rodriguez (LA.).

Constitution–Ms Delfy by Dixie Union; AZUL TEQUILA, f, 2, DED, Msw, 11-24, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Ramon Martinez and Shalom Tr (KY.).

Constitution–Madame B Mine by Belong to Me; CONSTITUTION LADY, f, 2, CD, Mcl 50000, 11-24, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Equus Farm (KY.). $35,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $42,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Frosted–Knacque by More Than Ready; IN DREAMS, c, 2, CD, Mcl 150000, 11-24, 5 1/2f, 1:03 1/5. B-Cinema Thoroughbreds (CA.). $65,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $85,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Handsome Mike–Wise Cookie by Wised Up; PANADERO, g, 2, TAM, Mcl 16000, 11-24, 1mT, 1:39 2/5. B-Tom McCrocklin (FL.). $9,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Imagining–Dig in Now by El Padrino; DANGNABBIT, c, 2, PRX, Mcl 25000, 11-24, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Kevin Patrick Morgan (MD.). $1,000 ’19 FTMWIN; $5,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Imagining–Be My Candy by Candy Ride (ARG); CAPT. CANDY, g, 2, PRX, Msw, 11-24, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-A. Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA.). *1/2 to Golden Candy (MSP$370,465).

Street Sense–Sunset Strip by Hard Spun; SCENIC VIEW, f, 2, CD, Mcl 40000, 11-24, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Yankee Gentleman–Famouslypinklady by Western Fame; FAMOUS YANKEE, g, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 11-24, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Israel Flores Horses LLC (LA.).

California Chrome–Stayclassysandiego by Rockport Harbor; CALIFORNIA RONE, g, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 11-24, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Nancy C. Shuford (KY.). $20,000 ’19 FTKJUL. *1/2 to Pretty N Cool (MG2$562,905).

Cowtown Cat–Yes Means Yes by Yes It’s True; L C ZERO, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 11-24, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH.).

Distorted Humor–Driven by Forestry; DRIVE FOR FUN, c, 3, CD, Msw, 11-24, 1m, 1:35 1/5. B-Shalom TR (KY.). $140,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Flashback–Guest List by Smart Strike; ALL FOOLS DAY, c, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 11-24, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Haras Dona Icha de Ocala LLC (FL.). $9,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Laoban–Malibu Mystique by Malibu Moon; ARMS AN ARMOR, g, 3, FL, Msw, 11-24, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY.). $65,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $170,000 ’19 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Brenda’s Way (MSW$350,752) *1/2 to Miss Mystique (MSP$258,283).

Outwork–Hitechnoweenie by Harlan’s Holiday; HITECH IS BACK, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 11-24, 7f, 1:25 1/5. B-Sabana Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Tonalist’s Shape (G2$402,015).

Bourbon Courage–Sheza Dish by Majestic Warrior; BOURBON BON BAY, f, 4, PRX, Msw, 11-24, 6 1/2f, 1:16 3/5. B-Erin Hlubik (MD.).