North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 14

POWERLESS S., HAW, $65,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-13.

5—

RACETOTHEFINISH, f, 4, Race Day–Tribute to Momma, by He’s a Tough Cat. O-Charles W Ritter, B-George E Bates Trustee (IL), T-Scott Becker, J-Victor Santiago, $39,420.

1—

W W Fitzy, m, 5, Well Positioned–Stormy Fitz, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Randy Wientjes, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $13,140.

6—

Jolina, f, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Julie Be Good, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Richard Otto Stables, Inc, B-R Otto Stables, Inc (IL), $6,570.

Also Ran: Stopshoppingamy, Get None, Sister Ruler, Cowgirl Kimmie, Manhattan Legacy, Catania.

Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, 3 3/4, 2 1/4.