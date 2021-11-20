North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 20

|JEFFREY A. HAWK MEMORIAL S., RP, $101,100, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-19.
|3—
|POPULAR KID, g, 7, Popular–Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-George A Sharp, B-Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA), T-Shawn H. Davis, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $60,000.
|6—
|Catdaddy, g, 6, Munnings–Catofmine, by Cat Thief. O-Drake, Richard, Dyson, Larry and Elliott, Bill, B-Michael Power (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Absaroka, g, 5, Flat Out–Wanton Song, by Brahms. O-Cowboy Stables LLC, B-Cowboy Stables, LLC (OK), $12,100.
|Also Ran: Trident Hit, Favorable Outcome, Drifting West.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 26.60, 4.70.
|JEAN LAFITTE S., DED, $100,000, 2YO, 1M, 11-20.
|7—
|KAELY’S BROTHER, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Policy of Truth, by Yes It’s True. O-Dean Maltzman, B-Dean Maltzman (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Timothy Thornton, $60,000.
|1A—
|Waita Minute Hayes, c, 2, Tiznow–Surprises Welcomed, by Storm Cat. O-Cypress Creek Equine LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|5—
|Vodka Gimlet, g, 2, Goldencents–Shy Baby, by Out of Place. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP; $41,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Ellen Epstein, B-5 B Farm, Inc (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Un Ojo, Simply Wicked, Dancin With Angels, Ghost Cowboy, Down Cold, Bitcoin Banker, Indefensible.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 10.30, 23.40.
|LAKE ONTARIO S., WO, $79,366, 3YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 11-19.
|2—
|ARTIE’S STORM, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), T-Paul M. Buttigieg, J-David Moran, $47,620.
|1—
|Secret Reserve, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–Smart Suzie, by Smart Strike. (C$9,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Dr B Van Arem (ON), $15,873.
|6—
|Dragon’s Brew, g, 3, Milwaukee Brew–Miss Dragonfly, by Grand Slam. O-Goldmart Farms, B-Goldmart Farms, Inc (ON), $8,730.
|Also Ran: Avoman, Perfect Crime.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 8, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 3.10, 0.45, 17.75.
|FIRST LADY S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 11-20.
|4—
|TIVIS, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $46,500.
|2—
|Amadevil, f, 3, Dominus–Preachette, by Pulpit. O-Blue Snow Racing Stables and Wolochuk, David, B-Imagine (OH), $15,000.
|5—
|Twerk, f, 3, Speightster–I Like It, by Henny Hughes. O-Peter J Sheppell, B-Peter J Sheppell (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Esplanande, Ballroom Blitz.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 10 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 9.90, 0.30, 11.10.
|CARDINAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-20.
|4—
|ALTISSIMO, g, 8, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Erik Barbaran, $45,000.
|1—
|Morestride, c, 3, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.
|6—
|Little Blaker, g, 6, Regal Ransom–Sweet Jody, by Value Plus. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Michael Rone (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Liberate, Diamond Dust, Chief Randel, Midnight Mikey, It’s Official.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.00, 34.10.
|OAKLAND S., GG, $54,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-20.
|2—
|RAGER, g, 4, Into Mischief–Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. ($87,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Jethorse LLC, B-Eduardo Vargas (KY), T-Tim McCanna, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $30,500.
|3—
|Italiano, h, 6, Twirling Candy–Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. O-Marron Road Ventures, LLC and Trujillo, Victor, B-Al Graziani (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Ultimate Bango, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Branch, William A, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA), $7,800.
|Also Ran: In Our A, Border Town, Papa’s Golden Boy, I’mgonnabesomebody.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HD, HF.
|Odds: 8.50, 25.80, 2.20.
