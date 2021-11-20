North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 20

CARDINAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-20.

4—

ALTISSIMO, g, 8, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Erik Barbaran, $45,000.

1—

Morestride, c, 3, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.

6—

Little Blaker, g, 6, Regal Ransom–Sweet Jody, by Value Plus. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Michael Rone (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Liberate, Diamond Dust, Chief Randel, Midnight Mikey, It’s Official.

Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 3 1/4, 1 1/4.