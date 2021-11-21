North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 21

|CARY GRANT S., DMR, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 11-21.
|7—
|PRINCIPE CARLO, h, 5, Coil–Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. O-Mia Familia Racing Stable, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Librado Barocio, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $57,000.
|3—
|Positivity, g, 3, Paynter–Sam’s Sunny City, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Aldabbagh, Omar, B-Allen Farm, LLC (CA), $19,000.
|4—
|Colt Fiction, g, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Devilish Pro, by Eddington. O-Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie, B-Robert Mitchell (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: None Above the Law, Peaceful Transfer, Fashionably Fast, Loud Mouth.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 18.50, 2.40, 3.80.
|KEY CENTS S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-21.
|6—
|CLASSY EDITION, f, 2, Classic Empire–Newbie, by Bernardini. ($550,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
|3—
|Captainsdaughter, f, 2, Midshipman–Joan’s Rose, by Service Stripe. O-Joseph Birnbaum, B-Ocean View Stable (NY), $20,000.
|8—
|Shesawildjoker, f, 2, Practical Joke–Tarquinia, by Speightstown. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Three Diamonds Farm (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Silver Fist, Cupid’s Heart, Tosconova Beauty, Makin My Move, Miss Alacrity.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 0.95, 50.75, 38.25.
|NOTEBOOK S., AQU, $97,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-21.
|4—
|SENBEI, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sweet Aloha, by Western Cat. ($280,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|3—
|Bustin Pietre, g, 2, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Daufuskie Island, c, 2, Goldencents–Livermore Valley, by Mt. Livermore. O-Robert G Hahn, B-Robert Hahn (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Bali’s Shade, Cool Laoban.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.25, 9.30, 5.40.
|SOUTH OCEAN S., WO, $79,097, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-21.
|5—
|YA MAR, f, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Shyama, by Henrythenavigator. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Gabe Grossberg (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,458.
|4—
|Lois Len, f, 2, Hunters Bay–Pink Trillium, by Unbridled’s Song. ($7,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, Yagoda, Aron S and D J Stable LLC, B-Adena Springs (ON), $15,819.
|7—
|Swinging Mandy, f, 2, Giant Gizmo–More Than Bandeau, by More Than Ready. O-Desruisseaux, Dale, Rustywood Stable and Solo Racing Ltd, B-Brett Anderson (ON), $8,701.
|Also Ran: Allpaidup, My Girl Sky, Thatsitthatsall, Loaded Vixen.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.05, 9.55.
|FROST KING S., WO, $79,097, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-21.
|6—
|SILENT RUNNER, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Flashy Consort, by Bold N’ Flashy. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), T-Michael J. Doyle, J-David Moran, $47,458.
|1—
|Sir for Sure, g, 2, Sligo Bay (IRE)–Serena’s Rose, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $15,819.
|5—
|Gatling Gun, g, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Vegas Babe, by Bernardini. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara J Minshall (ON), $8,701.
|Also Ran: Where’s Neal, Classy Whisper, Lucys Child, J M R Best of Turf.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.35, 9.15, 2.20.
