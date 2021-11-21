North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 21

FROST KING S., WO, $79,097, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-21.

6—

SILENT RUNNER, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Flashy Consort, by Bold N’ Flashy. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), T-Michael J. Doyle, J-David Moran, $47,458.

1—

Sir for Sure, g, 2, Sligo Bay (IRE)–Serena’s Rose, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $15,819.

5—

Gatling Gun, g, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Vegas Babe, by Bernardini. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara J Minshall (ON), $8,701.

Also Ran: Where’s Neal, Classy Whisper, Lucys Child, J M R Best of Turf.

Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, HF, 3/4.