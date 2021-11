North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 22

STEEL VALLEY SPRINT S., MVR, $250,000, 3YO, 6F, 11-22.

10—

TIMELESS BOUNTY, c, 3, Elusive Hour–Nava, by Even the Score. O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (MI), T-David Wilson, Jr, J-Malcolm Franklin, $141,000.

2—

Beren, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-St Omer’s Farm and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), $47,000.

*3—

Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $23,500.

Also Ran: Ahimelech, Channel Fury, Baby Yoda, Mister Luigi, A Few too Many, Real Talk, Insofar, Kiltoom, Newbomb.

Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, HF.

Odds: 59.60, 10.00, 5.00.