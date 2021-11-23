North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 23

|ZIA PARK DERBY, ZIA, $237,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 11-23.
|3—
|SUPER STOCK, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $150,000.
|1—
|Tesoro, c, 3, Anchor Down–Tizn’tshebeautiful, by Uncle Mo. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $50,000.
|2—
|Pirate Junction, g, 3, Paynter–Thunder Shower, by Tiznow. O-Sena, John, Strandberg, Charles L, Fincher, Leroy A and Fincher, Maureen S, B-Tom Durant (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Convention.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 0.05, 17.10, 10.90.
|ZIA PARK OAKS, ZIA, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 11-23.
|5—
|PAULINE’S PEARL, f, 3, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $120,000.
|4—
|Lady Mystify, f, 3, Bernardini–J. Quirk, by Unbridled’s Song. ($120,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $325,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|Gemstone Gal, f, 3, Gemologist–Miss Star Maker, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Manfredi, Roy and Cappellucci, Dick, B-Larry Jett (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Slammed, Pretty in Pink, Gran Manna.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 0.90, 29.40.
|ZIA PARK SPRINT, ZIA, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-23.
|1—
|MR MONEY BAGS, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), T-Jaylan Clary, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $45,000.
|6—
|Competitive Idea, g, 4, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-The Luxury Group Racing LLC and Luciano, Mike, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Nifty, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Gold Mover, by Gold Fever. ($425,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-William Egert, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Magic Mosco, Rocky Bar Six, Monterey Secret.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.80, 6.20.
|ZIA PARK DISTAFF, ZIA, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-23.
|7—
|CANOODLING, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Miz Kella, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $45,000.
|1—
|Casual, f, 4, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc, Stretch Run Ventures, LLC and Windsor Boys Racing, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|9—
|Flyin Falynn, m, 6, Tale of the Cat–Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Estate of Curtis L Guss, B-Mt Joy Stables Inc (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Invodkawetrust, Little Samurai, Revenoor Woman, Anatolia, Miss Melody.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 2 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 0.70, 48.40.
|ZIA PARK CHAMPIONSHIP, ZIA, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-23.
|4—
|ZESTFUL, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. ($100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Stable H M A, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Flavien Prat, $45,000.
|9—
|Tenfold, h, 6, Curlin–Temptress, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Mine That Star, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Judge Lanier Racing, LLC, B-Phil & Judy Needham, Bena Halecky & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), $7,200.
|Also Ran: Wilmas Irish Rover, Chest Candy, Jet N G, West Dawn, Mt. Taylor, Snow in the North.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 9 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.10, 1.00, 9.40.
|ZIA PARK JUVENILE, ZIA, $50,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-23.
|5—
|BYE BYE BOBBY, c, 2, Quality Road–Revel in the Win, by Red Bullet. ($870,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.
|7—
|Aquitania Arrival, g, 2, Carpe Diem–Waving, by Street Cry (IRE). ($10,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $10,000.
|1—
|Feel the Fear, c, 2, Honor Code–Fresh Feline, by Kitten’s Joy. ($52,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Forge Ahead Stables LLC, B-Lazy F Ranch (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Creative Bid, Yukio, The Met, Thirsty Echo.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 1.30, 1.50.
|ZIA PARK PRINCESS, ZIA, $50,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-23.
|2—
|OPTIONALITY, f, 2, Gun Runner–Simplify, by Pulpit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $30,000.
|6—
|Tyler’s Dream, f, 2, Carpe Diem–Lisa’s Dream, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($9,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Green, Greg, MCM Stables, LLC, O’Connor, Corie and Fuhs, Michael, B-Brushy Hill Enterprises LLC (KY), $10,000.
|5—
|Tolonda, f, 2, Bind–Princess Meg, by Walesa. O-David L Davis, B-David L Davis (TX), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Bye Bye Jill, Queen Gladys, Midnightonthenile.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 1 3/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 7.20, 2.30.
