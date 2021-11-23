North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 23

ZIA PARK DISTAFF, ZIA, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-23.

7—

CANOODLING, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Miz Kella, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $45,000.

1—

Casual, f, 4, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc, Stretch Run Ventures, LLC and Windsor Boys Racing, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $15,000.

9—

Flyin Falynn, m, 6, Tale of the Cat–Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Estate of Curtis L Guss, B-Mt Joy Stables Inc (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Invodkawetrust, Little Samurai, Revenoor Woman, Anatolia, Miss Melody.

Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 5 3/4, 2 3/4, 1 3/4.