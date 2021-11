North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 25

THANKSGIVING CLASSIC S., FG, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-25.

7—

JUST MIGHT, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $93,000.

4—

Greeley and Ben, g, 7, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), $30,000.

2—

Pyron, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Tapatia, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ken Copenhaver, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Necker Island, Strike Power, Emerald Forest, Went West.

Winning Time: :00 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, NK, HF.