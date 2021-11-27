North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 27

SAFELY KEPT S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 11-27.

1—

BELLE OF THE NORTH, f, 3, Street Boss–Harley Rose, by Henrythenavigator. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), T-Jose Corrales, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.

8—

Fraudulent Charge, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Conquest Rampage, by Quality Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $45,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Team Gaudet and Five Hellions Farm, B-Dr & Mrs PatrickJames Ford VMD & James M Herbener Jr (KY), $20,000.

6—

Street Lute, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $10,000.

Also Ran: Juror Number Four, Happy Constitution, Malibu Beauty, Prodigy Doll, Be Sneaky.

Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)

Margins: HF, 3HF, 1 3/4.