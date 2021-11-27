North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 27

|LIVELY SHIVELY S., CD, $200,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-27.
|5—
|TEJANO TWIST, g, 2, Practical Joke–Haley’s Lolipop, by Cuvee. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $122,070.
|7—
|Barber Road, c, 2, Race Day–Encounter, by Southern Image. ($15,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Susan Forrester & Judy Curry (KY), $39,700.
|2—
|Cool Papa G, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Trusty Temper, by Successful Appeal. ($20,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $87,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Rockingham Ranch and Supreme Racing, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (KY), $19,850.
|Also Ran: Chattalot, Hoist the Gold, Ignitis.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 9.30, 5.40.
|SHAMROCK ROSE S., PEN, $200,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-26.
|8—
|DISCO EBO, f, 2, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. ($52,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-St Omer’s Farm (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Jomar Torres, $120,000.
|7—
|Burano, f, 2, Uncle Lino–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-S M D, Ltd, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $40,000.
|5—
|Isthatyourharley, f, 2, Tapiture–Holiday Chills, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Alexander R Levengood, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), $22,000.
|Also Ran: Be Water, Bazinga C, Golden Tabby, Knickersinatwist, What’s Cookin, Purely Silver.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 5HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 21.60, 18.50.
|FERN CREEK S., CD, $193,500, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-27.
|6—
|MARISSA’S LADY, f, 2, Violence–Marissa’s Joy, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Boone Family Trust and Tillema Family Trust, B-Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema & Ron Boone Family Trust (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Rafael Bejarano, $121,140.
|2—
|Matareya, f, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Innovative Idea, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), $39,400.
|8—
|Sweet Dani Girl, f, 2, Jess’s Dream–My Sweet Dani Girl, by Scat Daddy. O-J & J Stables, LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-J&J Stables, LLC & Carlo Vaccarezza (FL), $14,700.
|Also Ran: Bali Del Sol, Knowing Glance, Verylittlecents, Laura’s Charm.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 3.00, 1.70, 2.10.
|AQUEDUCT TURF SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S., AQU, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 11-27.
|3—
|ARREST ME RED, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Paco Lopez, $82,500.
|5—
|Pulsate, h, 5, Speightstown–Celestial Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Marc Keller, B-Austin Paul (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Chewing Gum, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Backtohisroots, Value Proposition (GB), Big Package, Maxwell Esquire, Omaha City, Turned Aside.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.25, 12.00, 9.00.
|DISCOVERY S., AQU, $145,500, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 11-27.
|6—
|MILES D, c, 3, Curlin–Sound the Trumpets, by Bernardini. ($470,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and LaPenta, Robert V, B-River Bend Farm (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $82,500.
|3—
|Speaker’s Corner, c, 3, Street Sense–Tyburn Brook, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Vindictive, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Exotic Bloom, by Montbrook. ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Bourbonic, Manor House.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 10.
|Odds: 2.60, 0.70, 5.50.
|CENTRAL PARK S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|3—
|SY DOG, c, 2, Slumber (GB)–My Love Venezuela, by Scat Daddy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head of Plains Partners & Madaket Stables (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.
|6—
|Ohtwoohthreefive, c, 2, Union Rags–Urban Hill (GB), by Galileo (IRE). ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-James Politano, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Maseta, g, 2, Japan–Watling, by Street Boss. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: General Ken, Grand Sonata, Geno, Wish Me Home, Trust Daddy.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1, HD.
|Odds: 1.90, 23.30, 9.60.
|CITY OF LAUREL S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 11-27.
|9—
|PICKIN’ TIME, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $60,000.
|7—
|He’smyhoneybadger, c, 3, Daredevil–Majestic Miss, by Majestic Warrior. ($85,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Richard Forbush (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Three Two Zone, c, 3, Street Sense–Star Rating (IRE), by Dansili (GB). ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Alonzo Racing, LLC, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Awesome Gerry, Everett’s Song, Ridin With Biden, Plamen, Depository.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 2.30, 31.70.
|SAFELY KEPT S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 11-27.
|1—
|BELLE OF THE NORTH, f, 3, Street Boss–Harley Rose, by Henrythenavigator. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), T-Jose Corrales, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|8—
|Fraudulent Charge, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Conquest Rampage, by Quality Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $45,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Team Gaudet and Five Hellions Farm, B-Dr & Mrs PatrickJames Ford VMD & James M Herbener Jr (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Street Lute, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Juror Number Four, Happy Constitution, Malibu Beauty, Prodigy Doll, Be Sneaky.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 9.30, 4.50, 2.00.
|RICHARD W. SMALL S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-27.
|7—
|CORDMAKER, g, 6, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|2—
|Workin On a Dream, g, 6, Jersey Town–Roberto’s Heat, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($22,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Steven L Walfish, B-Joel Zamzow (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Shackqueenking, g, 3, Shackleford–Jurys Out, by Lawyer Ron. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Forewarned, Informative, Tappin Cat, Mischief Afoot, Treasure Trove, Bustoff, McElmore Avenue.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2, 2.
|Odds: 5.10, 17.20, 2.30.
|BOB F. WRIGHT MEMORIAL S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|2—
|ANOTHER MYSTERY, h, 5, Temple City–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), T-Chris M. Block, J-Jareth Loveberry, $45,750.
|1—
|Pixelate, c, 4, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Monarchs Glen (GB), g, 7, Frankel (GB)–Mirabilis, by Lear Fan. ($95,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hui, Michael M and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Forty Under, Mutakatif (IRE), Logical Myth, Big Agenda, Pirate’s Punch.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1, 3.
|Odds: 10.80, 1.10, 9.20.
|GLACIAL PRINCESS S., MVR, $75,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-27.
|4—
|BOSSY LADY, f, 2, Cowtown Cat–Becker County Miss, by Langfuhr. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|3—
|Out for Fun, f, 2, City Weekend–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $15,000.
|2—
|Runlikejackieo, f, 2, Birdrun–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: City Signs, Goodness Sakes, Kenzielu, Wwinspired, Jailbird Wedding.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 8.70, 1.00, 15.20.
|RUFF/KIRCHBERG MEMORIAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-27.
|3—
|BIG TRUCK, g, 3, Birdrun–Small Secret, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Perry Wayne Ouzts, $45,000.
|8—
|Firsthand Justice, g, 5, Tidal Volume–Fly Gold Air, by Tactical Advantage. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (OH), $15,000.
|4—
|You’re My Boy Blue, g, 3, Birdrun–Bet On the Blue, by E Dubai. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Pat’s Karma, Authentic Cowtown, Mobil Solution, Garrett, Manga Man, Sammy Da Bull.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.00, 5.50, 45.30.
