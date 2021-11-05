North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 5

|SENATOR KEN MADDY S., DMR, $202,000, 2YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 11-5.
|2—
|A G INDY, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Hong Kong Silver, by Badge of Silver. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-R3 Racing LLC, B-E H Beau Lane (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|5—
|Time Limit, f, 4, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $40,000.
|1—
|Hear My Prayer, f, 4, The Big Beast–Additional Prayer, by Songandaprayer. ($16,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Janet Erwin (FL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Aqua Seaform Shame, Anna Fantastic, Lagertha (CHI), Superstition, Ambassador Luna, Angelcents.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HF, HF.
|Odds: 6.70, 8.50, 2.20.
|TICONDEROGA S., BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 11-5.
|1—
|CLASSIC LADY, m, 6, Jimmy Creed–Elle Tish Slew, by Eltish. ($22,500 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Seth Gregory & Robert Barney (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Paco Lopez, $110,000.
|5—
|Cara’s Dreamer, f, 3, The Factor–Dreaming of Cara, by North Light (IRE). O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $40,000.
|3—
|Timeless Journey, f, 4, Verrazano–Matchmadeinheaven, by Utopia (JPN). O-Merrylegs Farm, B-Merrylegs Farm North LLC (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Barkin, Silky Blue, Giacosa, Dancingwthdaffodls, Two Cent Tootsie.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HD, HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 11.70, 19.20.
|GOLDEN STATE JUVENILE, DMR, $178,000, 2YO, C/G, 7F, 11-5.
|12—
|FINNEUS, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. ($200,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed, Lovingier, Terry C, and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Walther Solis, J-Joel Rosario, $99,750.
|11—
|Slow Down Andy, c, 2, Nyquist–Edwina E, by Square Eddie. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $33,250.
|5—
|Fast Draw Munnings, c, 2, Munnings–Zuzu’s Petals, by Bedford Falls. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Glenn Porter (CA), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Socal Red, Lmlooknformischief, Love Candy, I Know Cash Flow, Moose Mitchell, Liberty Forever, Joker Boy, Bandera Azteca, Billy’s Bet.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 4.00, 1.10, 11.70.
|GOLDEN STATE JUVENILE FILLIES, DMR, $176,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 11-5.
|6—
|BIG SWITCH, f, 2, Mr. Big–Two Faced Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-John W. Sadler, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $99,750.
|3—
|Big Novel, f, 2, Mr. Big–Steamy Novel, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $33,250.
|9—
|Vivacious Vanessa, f, 2, Not This Time–Masterful Lass, by Mizzen Mast. ($95,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Thomas L Nichols, B-Lou Neve (CA), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Drizella, Madiha, Bold Choice, Vronsky Feint, It’s Simple.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 6HF, NK.
|Odds: 3.30, 1.60, 3.20.
|GOLDEN MILE, DMR, $152,000, 2YO, 1MT, 11-5.
|1—
|ASTRONOMER, c, 2, Air Force Blue–Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. O-Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B, B-Alice Bamford (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Ryan L. Moore, $90,000.
|4—
|Optimising (IRE), c, 2, Mehmas (IRE)–Lotus Roots (GB), by Whipper. O-Red Baron’s Barn and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Eamon Phelan (IRE), $30,000.
|3—
|Degree of Risk, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Wipe Out, by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Boise, Nobals, Birth of Cool, Ready to Purrform, Detroit City, Thirty Four Coupe.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NO, NO.
|Odds: 30.30, 8.50, 2.50.
|TEMPTED S., BEL, $150,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 11-5.
|8—
|GERRYMANDER, f, 2, Into Mischief–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($375,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Eric Cancel, $82,500.
|3—
|Magic Circle, f, 2, Kantharos–Magic Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JW Singer LLC, B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Nest, f, 2, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Sweet as Pie, Goddess of Fire, Surprisingly, Red Hot Mess.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, 4.
|Odds: 1.45, 11.50, 3.95.
|ATLANTIC BEACH S., BEL, $100,000, 2YO, 6FT, 11-5.
|4—
|DOCTOR JEFF, c, 2, Street Boss–Wild Bea, by Wild Rush. ($90,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-James Arrison (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|2—
|Trust Daddy, c, 2, Bird Song–Ma Petite, by Distorted Humor. ($6,500 ’19 KEENOV; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Orpen Horses, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Longshadow, c, 2, Tapiture–Crazy Cat Woman, by Kitten’s Joy. ($7,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-James K Horgan, B-Dede Mcgehee (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Pure Panic, Biz Biz Buzz, Here Comes Billy.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 2 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 10.20, 16.30.
|AWAD S., BEL, $100,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 11-5.
|2—
|GENERAL KEN, c, 2, Violence–Dancing Onthemoon, by Malibu Moon. ($65,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Louis Lazzinnaro LLC and Dubb, Michael, B-Erik R Johnson (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Dylan Davis, $55,000.
|5—
|Geno, c, 2, Big Brown–Weekend Hottie, by Sun King. O-Mendham Racing Stable, B-Pete Martine (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Daunt, c, 2, Nyquist–Promotional, by Artie Schiller. O-Marc Keller, B-Marc Keller (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Royal Spirit, Ohtwoohthreefive, Artie’s Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1, 2.
|Odds: 0.90, 17.00, 6.80.
|CELLARS SHIRAZ S., GP, $65,000, 3YO, F, A1M 70Y, 11-5.
|10—
|INTHEWINNERSCIRCLE, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Sweet Bernardini, by Bernardini. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Cristian A. Torres, $38,285.
|8—
|Mademoiselle Nova, f, 3, Into Mischief–Madagascat, by Tale of the Cat. ($190,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-SBH Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $12,350.
|7—
|Tik Tok Famous (GB), f, 3, Belardo (IRE)–Gallice (IRE), by Fuisse (FR). O-E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Amelia Field (GB), $6,175.
|Also Ran: Champagne Ivy, Free Data, Bellissime (IRE), Can’t Buy Love, Puppymonkeybaby, Competitive Speed, Emunah.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: NK, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 5.70, 4.00, 4.90.
|HANK MILLS SR. S., TUP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-5.
|1—
|THE CHOSEN VRON, g, 3, Vronsky–Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Kruljac, J Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard, B-Tiz Molly Partners (CA), T-J. Eric Kruljac, J-Harry Hernandez, $36,828.
|3—
|Minister of Soul, g, 7, Ministers Wild Cat–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($16,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Esteban Martinez, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), $11,880.
|4—
|El Chavo Del Ocho, g, 6, Tannersmyman–My Sis Liz, by Artax. ($4,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Joseph A Duffel & Woodbridge Farm (CA), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Swift as I Am, Collusionist, Black Ops.
|Winning Time: 1:14 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 7HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 1.00, 8.50.
