North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 5

GOLDEN MILE, DMR, $152,000, 2YO, 1MT, 11-5.

1—

ASTRONOMER, c, 2, Air Force Blue–Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. O-Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B, B-Alice Bamford (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Ryan L. Moore, $90,000.

4—

Optimising (IRE), c, 2, Mehmas (IRE)–Lotus Roots (GB), by Whipper. O-Red Baron’s Barn and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Eamon Phelan (IRE), $30,000.

3—

Degree of Risk, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Wipe Out, by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,000.

Also Ran: Boise, Nobals, Birth of Cool, Ready to Purrform, Detroit City, Thirty Four Coupe.

Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)

Margins: HF, NO, NO.