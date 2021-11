North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 7

ONTARIO JOCKEY CLUB S., WO, $80,277, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-7.

2—

PINK LLOYD, g, 9, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $48,166.

4—

Souper Hot, h, 5, Souper Speedy–Nursery Song, by Beau Genius. (C$15,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Hedgestone Management (ON), $16,055.

1—

Told It All, g, 4, Big Screen–Tell No One, by El Prado (IRE). (C$20,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Silver Duck Racing Stable, Pollard, Joseph and McLean, Paul, B-Spring Farm (ON), $8,830.

Also Ran: Forester’s Fortune, Dun Drum, Magical Man.

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 2.