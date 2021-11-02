Princess Grace tops Goldikova on BC undercard

Four open stakes will be contested on the Breeders’ Cup undercards Friday and Saturday at Del Mar. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Friday

Golden Mile—Race 2 (3:25 p.m. ET)

The $150,000 Golden Mile, for two-year-olds on the turf, includes a few that didn’t make the field for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) later on Friday. Most notable on the list is Ready to Purrform, who landed the Laurel Futurity by more than three lengths last time for trainer Brad Cox.

The speedy Thirty Four Coupe and Optimising earned minor checks in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf in early September, while Degree of Risk was third to fellow Godolphin colorbearer Albahr in the Summer S. (G1) at Woodbine when last seen.

Senator Ken Maddy S. (G3)—Race 4 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Superstition will put her unbeaten Del Mar turf record on the line in the $200,000 Senator Ken Maddy S. (G3), a five-furlong dash for fillies and mares. The Richard Mandella trainee is 3-for-3 in turf sprints at Del Mar, including the July 25 Daisycutter H.

The field includes several other course-and-distance specialists, among them Hear My Prayer, A G Indy, Angelcents, and Aqua Seaform Shame.

Saturday

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance S. (G2)—Race 2 (1:50 p.m. ET)

Although upset in his most recent start at Belmont Park, Lone Rock will be a short price to bounce back in the $250,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance S. (G2) over 1 5/8 miles. Lone Rock has won five of seven starts this season, most notably the Brooklyn S. (G2) on Belmont Stakes Day.

In addition to Locally Owned, his surprise conqueror in the Grand Prix American Jockey Club S. last time, Lone Rock will face a formidable challenge from Tizamagician, who captured the Cougar II S. (G3) and placed second in the Pacific Classic (G1) during the Del Mar summer meet.

Goldikova S. (G2)—Race 3 (2:25 p.m. ET)

The $300,000 Goldikova S. (G2), a course-and-distance prep for the Nov. 28 Matriarch S. (G1) for fillies and mares, is headed by Princess Grace. Undefeated in three starts this season, including the Yellow Ribbon H. (G2) over this course in August, Princess Grace was installed the 8-5 morning line favorite.

Abscond, beaten a half-length by Princess Grace at Kentucky Downs in September, is seeking her first win of the season, while Grade 3 winner Zofelle is on the comeback trail having last competed in the Just a Game S. (G1) in June.

Going Global, the circuit’s top three-year-old turf filly, earned her fifth stakes win of the season last out in the Del Mar Oaks (G1) on Aug. 21.