November 30, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 1

November 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) Awesome Lawson, 5-1
(6th) Wolf Creek Pass, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Desert Glow, 3-1
(5th) Such, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Bullion, 3-1
(3rd) Chocolate Soldier, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Hello My Halo, 4-1
(5th) Papparoxy, 7-2
Parx (1st) Hollywood Gina, 3-1
(5th) Our Uptown Girl, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Mia Angelina, 3-1
(3rd) Ain’t Misbehavin, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Spiritual King, 7-2
(7th) Hannah Dances, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions