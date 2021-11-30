Spot Plays Dec. 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(5th) Awesome Lawson, 5-1
|(6th) Wolf Creek Pass, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Desert Glow, 3-1
|(5th) Such, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Bullion, 3-1
|(3rd) Chocolate Soldier, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Hello My Halo, 4-1
|(5th) Papparoxy, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Hollywood Gina, 3-1
|(5th) Our Uptown Girl, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Mia Angelina, 3-1
|(3rd) Ain’t Misbehavin, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Spiritual King, 7-2
|(7th) Hannah Dances, 8-1
