Spot Plays Nov. 11

BRIS Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Tass, 4-1
    (6th) Vaccine of Hope, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Dr. Grant, 10-1
    (5th) Irish Knockout, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Freer, 3-1
    (9th) Homebrazo, 3-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Miss Neko
    (4th) Starbuck Luck, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Honorable Avenue, 7-2
    (7th) Bellarmine Hall, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Sarawat, 7-2
    (4th) Proud Contender, 6-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) Cacahuete, 10-1
    (6th) Bodieful, 5-1
Laurel   (4th) Confusion Baby Boy, 9-2
    (7th) Silent Malice, 8-1
Remington Park   (1st) Cherokee Lass, 5-1
    (2nd) Magic Mindy, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (1st) Diem Now, 7-2
    (6th) Gato de Rayo, 8-1
Woodbine   (4th) Deeply in Love, 8-1
    (5th) Allpaidup, 4-1

