Spot Plays Nov. 11

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Tass, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Vaccine of Hope, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Dr. Grant, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Irish Knockout, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Freer, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Homebrazo, 3-1
|Delta
Downs
|
|(2nd) Miss Neko
|
|
|(4th) Starbuck Luck, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(6th) Honorable Avenue, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Bellarmine Hall, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Sarawat, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Proud Contender, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(5th) Cacahuete, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Bodieful, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Confusion Baby Boy,
9-2
|
|
|(7th) Silent Malice, 8-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Cherokee Lass, 5-1
|
|
|(2nd) Magic Mindy, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(1st) Diem Now, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Gato de Rayo, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Deeply in Love, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Allpaidup, 4-1
Leave a Reply