Spot Plays Nov. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Glory Dia, 7-2
|(5th) Pioneering Spirit, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Jebster, 5-1
|(3rd) Prota, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Pammy’s Ready, 3-1
|(4th) Who’s the Star, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Major Griffin, 4-1
|(4th) Sign of War, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Class Code, 3-1
|(5th) Miss Indefatigable, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Chess Not Checkers, 6-1
|(4th) Flor de Plata, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Showit, 4-1
|(4th) Fabulous Philly, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Polish Cookie, 5-1
|(3rd) Combat Queen, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Deep Faith, 3-1
|(3rd) Fuel the Bern, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Soldier Boy, 7-2
|(4th) Backstage Bud, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(5th) O’Kratos, 3-1
|(6th) Victory Town, 3-1
Leave a Reply