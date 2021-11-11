November 11, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 12

November 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Glory Dia, 7-2
(5th) Pioneering Spirit, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Jebster, 5-1
(3rd) Prota, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Pammy’s Ready, 3-1
(4th) Who’s the Star, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Major Griffin, 4-1
(4th) Sign of War, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Class Code, 3-1
(5th) Miss Indefatigable, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Chess Not Checkers, 6-1
(4th) Flor de Plata, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Showit, 4-1
(4th) Fabulous Philly, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Polish Cookie, 5-1
(3rd) Combat Queen, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Deep Faith, 3-1
(3rd) Fuel the Bern, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Soldier Boy, 7-2
(4th) Backstage Bud, 7-2
Woodbine (5th) O’Kratos, 3-1
(6th) Victory Town, 3-1

*


