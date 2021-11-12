November 13, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 13

November 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Rosey’s Peach, 7-2
    (5th) Rickys Revenge, 4-1
Charles Town   (5th) Creekmore, 7-2
    (7th) Privately, 6-1
Churchill Downs   (5th) Lady Arsinoe, 7-2
    (8th) Mask Patrol, 4-1
Del Mar   (5th) Issa Court, 5-1
    (9th) Cosmo, 6-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Wherever He Is, 6-1
    (4th) Cyber Sneaker, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Stateforest, 3-1
    (6th) Commissioner David, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Wadada, 5-1
    (8th) Doo Wop Don, 7-2
Hawthorne   (1st) Valiant Vinny, 7-2
    (7th) Jolina, 7-2
Laurel   (1st) Bold Trek, 5-1
    (7th) Local Motive, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Flash Patriarch, 6-1
    (8th) Goodbyellowbrickrd, 3-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Wow Wow Its Magic, 6-1
    (4th) Mr B Quiet, 6-1
Woodbine   (7th) La Lune, 8-1
    (11th) Musically Inclined, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions