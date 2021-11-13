Spot Plays Nov. 14

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Amazing Dream, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Sandrone, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(3rd) Zero Point Zero, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Alexandros, 5-1
|Del Mar
|
|(4th) Back Ring Luck, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Freedom Lass, 3-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Swimmingwithsharks,
7-2
|
|
|(8th) Explosive, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Awesome Beach, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Big City Red, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Last Promise, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Enchilada, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Wicked Prankster
|
|
|(3rd) My Friends Beer, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(4th) Dancing Destiny, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) John Milton, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Tycoon, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Light the Lamp, 5-1
