November 13, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 14

November 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Amazing Dream, 7-2
    (4th) Sandrone, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Zero Point Zero, 7-2
    (7th) Alexandros, 5-1
Del Mar   (4th) Back Ring Luck, 3-1
    (5th) Freedom Lass, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Swimmingwithsharks, 7-2
    (8th) Explosive, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Awesome Beach, 7-2
    (10th) Big City Red, 4-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Last Promise, 10-1
    (8th) Enchilada, 5-1
Laurel   (1st) Wicked Prankster
    (3rd) My Friends Beer, 3-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Dancing Destiny, 8-1
    (6th) John Milton, 6-1
Woodbine   (4th) Tycoon, 3-1
    (5th) Light the Lamp, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions