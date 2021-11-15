November 15, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 16

November 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (4th) American Tzar, 7-2
    (7th) Fitzpatrick, 6-1
Mahoning Valley   (7th) Moana’s Tale, 6-1
    (8th) Half Leged, 6-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Wicked Ways, 3-1
    (6th) Untapped Energy, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Daredevil Bull, 5-1
    (2nd) Peacelovenkarma, 5-1
Penn National   (6th) Hey Congrats, 4-1
    (8th) Nabruzzi, 8-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Shades of Glory, 7-2
    (6th) Lookin High, 10-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Swamp Scuffle, 5-1
    (7th) Blackberry Lisa, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions