Spot Plays Nov. 16

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) American Tzar, 7-2
|(7th) Fitzpatrick, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(7th) Moana’s Tale, 6-1
|(8th) Half Leged, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Wicked Ways, 3-1
|(6th) Untapped Energy, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Daredevil Bull, 5-1
|(2nd) Peacelovenkarma, 5-1
|Penn National
|(6th) Hey Congrats, 4-1
|(8th) Nabruzzi, 8-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Shades of Glory, 7-2
|(6th) Lookin High, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Swamp Scuffle, 5-1
|(7th) Blackberry Lisa, 9-2
Leave a Reply