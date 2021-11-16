Spot Plays Nov. 17

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Eastbound N Down, 7-2
|(4th) Nancysaidso, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Blake B., 3-1
|(5th) Kay Bee Gee, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Earnestine N Hazel, 7-2
|(3rd) Fourtoedfred, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) She’s a Tripp, 5-1
|(7th) Colormepazzi, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Sky WInter, 7-2
|(6th) Storm Risk, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Tenderness, 6-1
|(7th) Incorrigible, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Dream of Warrior, 7-2
|(4th) Kowboy Karma, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Mr. Pete, 3-1
|(2nd) Automate, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) First Lady Perry, 4-1
|(5th) Extremely Wicked, 3-1
