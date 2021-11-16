November 17, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 17

November 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Eastbound N Down, 7-2
(4th) Nancysaidso, 7-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Blake B., 3-1
(5th) Kay Bee Gee, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Earnestine N Hazel, 7-2
(3rd) Fourtoedfred, 3-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) She’s a Tripp, 5-1
(7th) Colormepazzi, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Sky WInter, 7-2
(6th) Storm Risk, 4-1
Mountaineer (5th) Tenderness, 6-1
(7th) Incorrigible, 5-1
Parx (1st) Dream of Warrior, 7-2
(4th) Kowboy Karma, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Mr. Pete, 3-1
(2nd) Automate, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) First Lady Perry, 4-1
(5th) Extremely Wicked, 3-1

