November 17, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Wicked Bobby, 8-1
(4th) Sidd Finch, 6-1
Charles Town (5th) Richie’s B L, 9-2
(6th) Majestic Seas, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) My Friend Amy, 3-1
(5th) Rebopper, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Elisher, 3-1
(3rd) Jus Gimme a Call, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Hey Hombre, 3-1
(3rd) Mo Hawk, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Claire’s Darling, 6-1
(4th) Magic in Me, 3-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Dune d’Oro, 5-1
(8th) Naughty Swagger, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) Chairman Fox, 4-1
(4th) Vespolina, 9-2

