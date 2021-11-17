Spot Plays Nov. 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Wicked Bobby, 8-1
|(4th) Sidd Finch, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Richie’s B L, 9-2
|(6th) Majestic Seas, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) My Friend Amy, 3-1
|(5th) Rebopper, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Elisher, 3-1
|(3rd) Jus Gimme a Call, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Hey Hombre, 3-1
|(3rd) Mo Hawk, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Claire’s Darling, 6-1
|(4th) Magic in Me, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Dune d’Oro, 5-1
|(8th) Naughty Swagger, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Chairman Fox, 4-1
|(4th) Vespolina, 9-2
Leave a Reply