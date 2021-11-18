November 18, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 19

November 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Lido Key, 5-1
(4th) Twisted Tom, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) My Dream Girl, 9-2
(5th) Bet On Bitz, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sir Giannis, 3-1
(4th) Runninsonofagun, 5-1
Del Mar (1st) Vigilantia, 6-1
(3rd) Tizlightning, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Sarcastic Tone, 7-2
(6th) Pound for Pound, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Lucas McCain, 9-2
(4th) Known, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Encrypted, 7-2
(7th) Afficionado, 8-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Andreas, 7-2
(3rd) Change Direction, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Bettheover, 7-2
(6th) By the Sey Shore, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Freedom Race, 9-2
(4th) 4th) Bohemia Babe, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Elle’s Town, 3-1
(5th) Cost Average, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Gancho, 7-2
(5th) Soup Spoon, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions