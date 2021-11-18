Spot Plays Nov. 19

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Lido Key, 5-1
|(4th) Twisted Tom, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) My Dream Girl, 9-2
|(5th) Bet On Bitz, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sir Giannis, 3-1
|(4th) Runninsonofagun, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Vigilantia, 6-1
|(3rd) Tizlightning, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Sarcastic Tone, 7-2
|(6th) Pound for Pound, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Lucas McCain, 9-2
|(4th) Known, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Encrypted, 7-2
|(7th) Afficionado, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Andreas, 7-2
|(3rd) Change Direction, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Bettheover, 7-2
|(6th) By the Sey Shore, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Freedom Race, 9-2
|(4th) 4th) Bohemia Babe, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Elle’s Town, 3-1
|(5th) Cost Average, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Gancho, 7-2
|(5th) Soup Spoon, 9-2
