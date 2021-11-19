November 19, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 20

November 19, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Lyrical Poet, 3-1
    (8th) Bustin Shout, 8-1
Charles Town   (6th) Silver Castle, 3-1
    (7th) Vintage Gin, 5-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Rumble Strip Ron, 7-2
    (6th) Cost a Fortune, 3-1
Del Mar   (1st) Square Cat, 6-1
    (2nd) Salah, 6-1
Delta Downs   (1st) So Brave, 3-1
    (5th) Lil’ Sister Lou, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Cowboys Daughter, 4-1
    (7th) Ultimate Bango, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Flying Black, 5-1
    (6th) Dignified, 7-2
Hawthorne   (3rd) Amended, 3-1
    (7th) Contraction, 10-1
Laurel   (1st) Emphasize, 8-1
    (3rd) Still Doing Time, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Maliced, 7-2
    (4th) Bad Karma, 7-2
Remington Park   (3rd) Ciao Ciao, 9-2
    (9th) Jackman’s Ride, 8-1
Woodbine   (4th) Glorious Tribute, 9-2
    (8th) Priceless Will, 3-1

