Spot Plays Nov. 20

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Lyrical Poet, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Bustin Shout, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Silver Castle, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Vintage Gin, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Rumble Strip Ron, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Cost a Fortune, 3-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Square Cat, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Salah, 6-1
|Delta
Downs
|
|(1st) So Brave, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Lil’ Sister Lou, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Cowboys Daughter, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Ultimate Bango, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Flying Black, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Dignified, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Amended, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Contraction, 10-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Emphasize, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Still Doing Time, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Maliced, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Bad Karma, 7-2
|Remington Park
|
|(3rd) Ciao Ciao, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Jackman’s Ride, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Glorious Tribute, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Priceless Will, 3-1
