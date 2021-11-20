November 20, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 21

November 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Palace Gossip, 7-2
(6th) Family Band, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Lemon and Diem, 3-1
(4th) Optimus Kat, 3-1
Del Mar (5th) Surely Spectacular, 4-1
(7th) Invincibella, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Bigfoot City, 3-1
(6th) Bandeena, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) La Bokaina, 5-1
(6th) Markhamian, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Midnight Frost, 7-2
(5th) I Love to Race, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Mavilus, 3-1
(4th) Butter Pecan, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Deep Mind, 3-1
(2nd) Kickstarter, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) In My Opinion, 4-1
(4th) Ride the Wind, 9-2

