Spot Plays Nov. 21

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Palace Gossip, 7-2
|(6th) Family Band, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Lemon and Diem, 3-1
|(4th) Optimus Kat, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(5th) Surely Spectacular, 4-1
|(7th) Invincibella, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Bigfoot City, 3-1
|(6th) Bandeena, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) La Bokaina, 5-1
|(6th) Markhamian, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Midnight Frost, 7-2
|(5th) I Love to Race, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Mavilus, 3-1
|(4th) Butter Pecan, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Deep Mind, 3-1
|(2nd) Kickstarter, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) In My Opinion, 4-1
|(4th) Ride the Wind, 9-2
