November 22, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 23

November 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (1st) Wicked Flashback, 9-2
    (3rd) Flashy Meg, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) As You Were, 3-1
    (5th) Silent Invasion, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Rivers of Life, 3-1
    (7th) I Am Iron Man, 8-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Runaway Crown, 7-2
    (8th) Jesse Jones, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Conservative Values, 7-2
    (6th) Spartak, 9-2
Penn National   (1st) Hill Valley, 8-1
    (7th) Wood Bee, 7-2
Remington Park   (3rd) Crazy Legs Hirsch, 9-2
    (7th) Courageous Timmy, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Put Your Pants On, 4-1
    (7th) Count Alexei, 4-1
Zia Park   (3rd) Jazzie Dream, 8-1
    (7th) Tyler’s Dream, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions