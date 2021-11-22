Spot Plays Nov. 23

|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Wicked Flashback, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) Flashy Meg, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(4th) As You Were, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Silent Invasion, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Rivers of Life, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) I Am Iron Man, 8-1
|
Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Runaway Crown, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Jesse Jones, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Conservative Values,
7-2
|
|
|(6th) Spartak, 9-2
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Hill Valley, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Wood Bee, 7-2
|Remington Park
|
|(3rd) Crazy Legs Hirsch,
9-2
|
|
|(7th) Courageous Timmy, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(3rd) Put Your Pants On,
4-1
|
|
|(7th) Count Alexei, 4-1
|Zia Park
|
|(3rd) Jazzie Dream, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Tyler’s Dream, 6-1
