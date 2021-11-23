Spot Plays Nov. 24

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Chasing Anna, 3-1
|(6th) Long Gray Line, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Jump Into the Fire, 3-1
|(5th) Lake Nakuru, 4-1
|
Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Hickory Made, 4-1
|(4th) Corporate Raider, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) She’s Pure Silver, 3-1
|(7th) Queens Gift, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Hidenseek Sally, 7-2
|(4th) Summer Load, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Worth His Salt, 5-1
|(6th) Thundershook, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Penance, 3-1
|(3rd) Loviniseasy, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Unwanted Input, 5-1
|(3rd) Procurador, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Don’t Rub It, 7-2
|(6th) Holy Tutta Bella, 8-1
