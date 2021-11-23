November 23, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 24

November 23, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Chasing Anna, 3-1
(6th) Long Gray Line, 6-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Jump Into the Fire, 3-1
(5th) Lake Nakuru, 4-1

Finger Lakes

 (2nd) Hickory Made, 4-1
(4th) Corporate Raider, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) She’s Pure Silver, 3-1
(7th) Queens Gift, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Hidenseek Sally, 7-2
(4th) Summer Load, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Worth His Salt, 5-1
(6th) Thundershook, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Penance, 3-1
(3rd) Loviniseasy, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Unwanted Input, 5-1
(3rd) Procurador, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Don’t Rub It, 7-2
(6th) Holy Tutta Bella, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions